Experts say a large number of fish deaths in Thailand and the United States may be related to the abnormal warming of the ocean – yqqlm

This year, there have been abnormally high temperatures in many places around the world. Recently, a large number of fish deaths have occurred in Thailand and the United States. Some experts said that this may be related to the abnormal warming of the ocean.

On June 22, a large number of dead fish washed ashore appeared on the beach in Chumphon Province, southern Thailand. The same scene also appeared on June 9 on the beaches of the Gulf Coast of Texas, USA, where a large number of dead fish were densely packed for several kilometers.

Experts say warming ocean waters caused by climate change may have spurred plankton blooms, lowering oxygen levels in the water and causing fish to suffocate. Experts warn such events will become more frequent as sea temperatures rise, especially in shallow or offshore environments.

Data show record-breaking North Atlantic ocean surface temperature

According to a report released by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in mid-June, the global sea temperature has been rising, and the water temperature in many places has exceeded the average level. Among them, according to the monitoring data of the British Met Office, the sea surface temperature in the North Atlantic Ocean has increased the most. In May this year, the sea surface temperature in the North Atlantic Ocean hit a new high since 1850. 3 to 4 degrees Celsius higher.

Arctic and Antarctic sea ice continues to melt, report says

In addition, the rate of loss of Antarctic and Arctic sea ice is also worrying. According to a report released by the World Meteorological Organization in March, the extent of Antarctic sea ice hit the lowest level on record again in February this year. The latest report from the UK’s Met Office said that even now in June, the southern hemisphere winter is about to usher in the coldest season, Antarctic sea ice extent remains at a record low value. At the same time, Arctic sea ice, which is in summer, is also melting at an accelerated rate.

Experts said that the sea ice in the Arctic and Antarctic reflects a large amount of solar radiation and plays a very important role in maintaining the stability of the earth’s climate. If the area is reduced sharply, the “climate regulating effect” of sea ice will be correspondingly weakened, which may exacerbate global warming. Recently, more than 60 polar scientists called on the international community to take urgent action to strengthen research and observation capabilities in order to cope with the rapid melting of Arctic and Antarctic sea ice.

Original title: A large number of dead fish were found on the beaches of Thailand and the United States

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

