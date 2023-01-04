The epidemic in mainland China broke out again at the end of 2022. Experts said that vaccines can only prevent severe deaths, and people questioned “why did a large number of elderly people die?” (Source: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

[Look at China News, January 4, 2023](See comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Yang Tianzi)Chinathe common people areCCP virus（COVID-19, New Coronary Pneumonia) is raging, and it is impossible to buy medicines everywhere. The European Union recently expressed its willingness to donate vaccines, but was rejected by the CCP authorities.Gao Fu, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that the current new crown vaccine is only used to preventseriousDeath has obvious effects, and it is likely to be beaten again in the next six months; it caused dissatisfaction among netizens and questioned why a large number of elderly people were beatendomestic vaccinebut stilldie? Why not open up foreign vaccines?

Mainland Experts: Vaccines Only Prevent Severe Deaths People Don’t Believe in Mainland-made Vaccines

The mainland media “First Finance and Economics” reported that Gao Fu, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said at the “Chief Economist Forum” on January 3 that the four-level protection of vaccines includes prevention of infection, prevention of disease, prevention of transmission, and prevention of severe death. According to the available data, the new crown vaccine has a significant effect only in the last level, that is, preventing severe death.

He emphasized that everyone will have to wear masks for a period of time in the future, and judging from the duration of immunity, it is very likely that there will be another vaccination in the next six months. In addition, he mentioned that a hospital is not a vegetable market, and people should not “queue up to grab food”. He believes that China should gradually transition to “seeing a doctor requires an appointment”. .

People in mainland question Gao Fu’s claim that domestic vaccines only preventsevere deathSome netizens expressed their dissatisfaction. Some netizens said: “Why does the vaccine that only prevents death from severe illness not protect the old people who are obediently vaccinated but lose their lives?”, “Is it true that the severe illness and death in the hospital are not vaccinated? “, “After three doses of Kexing, I will stop taking Kexing.”

A large number of elderly people died in this wave of epidemic

In addition, many people have questioned whether the reason why a large number of elderly people died in this wave of epidemics is related to the vaccine protection in mainland China.

Some netizens left a message under the topic of Gao Fu talking about vaccines and asked, “Why don’t you introduce foreign vaccines to the common people?”

Some scholars circulated on the Chinese Internet saying that the new crown is just a big flu. In this regard, according to a Hong Kong Phoenix.com report on January 2, Gao Fu believes that the virulence of Omicron is weaker than that of the prototype strain discovered earlier, but it is not weak enough to resemble seasonal flu. It is a large flu, which refers to the large seasonal flu, and the new coronavirus is much more pathogenic.

Gao Fu said that just like wolves are carnivorous animals, Omicrons need to survive in the human body. They have not yet evolved to eat grass like sheep.

The actual death toll in mainland China remains a mystery. According to Chinese official data, since the loosening of epidemic prevention measures on December 7 last year, the number of deaths from the new crown in China has been less than 10. However, Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Beijing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, mentioned “to further reduce the severe disease rate and mortality rate of elderly patients” when presiding over the Beijing epidemic prevention and control meeting on January 1, which seemed to indirectly reveal the mortality rate of this wave of epidemics. It is not low, which has once again raised doubts about the CCP’s concealment of the death toll from the epidemic.

From the end of 2022 to the present, a large number of obituaries have emerged on the Internet in mainland China. In Beijing alone, high-ranking officials, academicians, and celebrities who died of illness in a short period of time are very concentrated. According to people familiar with the matter, death certificates cannot write “new crown virus”, but must write “elderly underlying diseases”. Anyway, the word “new crown” cannot be mentioned.

The “New York Times” report on December 30 last year also quoted doctors from a private hospital in Beijing saying that they were asked to “try not to write about respiratory failure caused by severe new coronary pneumonia” as the main cause of death.

China declines EU proposal to donate vaccines

The EU executive said on Tuesday (January 3) local time that he had proposed to provide free vaccines to China. The Chinese side stated that the vaccination rate in China is increasing, the production capacity of medical materials is expanding, and the supply is sufficient.

According to Reuters, a spokesperson for the European Union Executive Committee told reporters at a regular briefing: “In view of the current situation of the epidemic in China, Stella Kyriakides, the EU Executive Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, has contacted the Chinese counterparts. , providing EU solidarity and support, including public health expertise, and the donation of an EU vaccine that can cope with the mutant strain.”

GermanyIn December 2022, 11,500 doses of BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine were delivered to German companies and embassies and consulates in China for use by local Germans.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning told Reuters that China‘s vaccination rate and treatment capacity are constantly improving, the production capacity of medical supplies continues to expand, and the overall supply is “sufficient”. She also said that China‘s vaccine production capacity is large enough to meet the needs of anyone who wants to be vaccinated.

