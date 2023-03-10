Home World Experts worry China isn’t doing enough to regulate human gene editing – BBC News 中文
  • Pallab Ghosh
  • BBC Science Correspondent

image source,TEK IMAGE/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Gene-editing technology could potentially be used to treat many genetic conditions

A British expert has warned that China‘s new rules for human gene editing are not perfect.

Dr Joy Zhang, a science ethics expert at the University of Kent in the UK, said the authorities were involved in “improper regulations”.

The rules were updated five years ago after a Chinese researcher said he had produced the first genetically altered baby.

China says the new law complies with international rules.

