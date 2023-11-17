Exploiting Tragedy: How Influencers Are Monetizing the Israel-Hamas Conflict

An Israeli woman is mourning the victims of the recent attacks by Hamas as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate. However, social media influencers who have no experience in the region have been leading misinformation and disinformation campaigns on platforms like Twitter, with the aim of monetizing the events.

The most influential of these influencers is Jackson Hinkle, a 24-year-old who has seen an exponential growth in followers since the conflict began. Prior to the conflict, Hinkle was better known as an environmental activist and for his pro-Russian views, but has now shifted his focus to posting inflammatory and misleading content about the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Despite a lack of expertise in the region, Hinkle’s posts have been shared millions of times, spreading false information and using misleading materials to support his claims.

Another influencer, Mario Nawfal, a Dubai-based cryptocurrency entrepreneur endorsed by Elon Musk, has also gained a significant following by sharing unsourced and misleading updates about the conflict. Meanwhile, two right-wing American influencers, Collin Rugg and Dom Lucre, have also garnered a substantial number of followers by posting false reports and old videos to support their claims.

These influencers and anonymous accounts who have been spreading false information about the Israel-Hamas conflict have been described by a report from the University of Washington as the platform’s “new elites.” They have been accused of monetizing the suffering and profiting from the war, with some accounts boasting of significant financial gains through revenue-sharing schemes and paid subscriptions on platforms like Twitter.

Experts who study misinformation say that social media algorithms incentivize the spread of scandalous and shocking content, which has propelled these influencers and anonymous accounts to the forefront of coverage about the war between Israel and Hamas. However, despite the spread of misinformation, and the use of manipulated and misleading content, the platforms in question have not responded to requests for comment on the matter.

As the conflict continues, it is important for users to be mindful of the sources they rely on for information and to be cautious of the spread of disinformation and false claims on social media.

