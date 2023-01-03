Dear viewers and friends, Happy New Year everyone. 2022 is finally over. 2022 is a very unusual year. It started with the Russo-Ukraine war at the beginning of the year and ended with Taiwan’s one-year military service system re-activated at the end of the year. So what military hotspots will happen in 2022? How the world will go in 2023, we will chat with you today.

Inventory of the five major military news in 2022

●Fifth military news: American B21 stealth bomber unveiled

In early December, US Secretary of Defense Austin personally attended the unveiling ceremony of the 21st stealth bomber. This appearance is still very mysterious, B21 is only a static display, and only shows the front of the aircraft. We still don’t know the specific technical details.

But we can see from the appearance that the B21 has a lot of technical improvements on the basis of the B2 stealth bomber. For example, its front air intake is very small, just like a slit, which will greatly reduce the radar reflection of the aircraft. section. In fact, it is technically not easy to achieve this. The smaller the air intake, the more careful calculation is required to control the speed and capacity of the air intake under different flight attitudes and speeds.

In addition, the new stealth paint used by B21 no longer needs to be placed in a constant temperature hangar like B2. We know that the B2 stealth bomber has good performance, but it is very expensive to maintain and must be placed in a specially built constant temperature hangar that costs tens of millions of dollars. But B21 will not have these problems, and its deployment and maintenance will be more convenient.

In addition, the new engine used by B21. It is reported that the current version uses the F135 engine of the F35, and the subsequent version may be replaced by a more advanced PW9000. At present, the news of the B21 engine is still classified.

●The fourth major military news: Japan’s military expansion is normalizing

Japan’s military expansion actually stems from the CCP’s continuous provocations against Japan in the past few years. For example, during the missile test launch in August this year, five of them fell into Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Throughout the year, the CCP sent fleets across the Miyako Strait several times to conduct naval exercises in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. It even formed a joint fleet with Russia and sailed around Japan.

In response to the threat of the CCP in the Asia-Pacific, on December 16, Japan passed three security guarantee documents and spent US$320 billion to expand Japan’s military. Japan’s annual defense budget will double to 2 percent of gross domestic product. Japan’s military expansion plan includes the purchase of 500 Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of more than 2,000 kilometers, the development of its own hypersonic missiles, the joint development of sixth-generation fighter jets with the United Kingdom and Italy, and the design and construction of more powerful destroyers.

After World War II, the Japanese Navy and Air Force have always been very cautious about the development of offensive weapons. The armed forces have never been equipped with ground-attack cruise missiles, and anti-ship missiles have a very short range. However, these status quo will be broken starting this year. Japan has introduced Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,000 kilometers, and is also developing ground-to-ground cruise missiles with a range of thousands of kilometers. This will greatly enhance Japan’s ability to respond to possible future crises in the Taiwan Strait.

At the same time, the two Izumoji helicopter frigates built by Japan have recently been converted into aircraft carriers. At present, the refit of the Izumo has been completed, and the No. 2 ship, the Kaga, is being refitted. They can carry the F35 fighter jets purchased by the Japanese Air Force, and Japan will be transformed into a country with two light aircraft carriers.

As the third largest economy in the world, Japan has extremely strong military industrial capabilities. After the normalization of the military, the improvement of the military’s strength will not be underestimated.

●The third major military news: Taiwan’s military service reform, the United States to increase military aid to Taiwan

The third big news in 2022 is that the Republic of China changed its military service and raised it to one year. The U.S. passed the defense budget bill at the end of 2022, and will provide Taiwan with up to $12 billion in military aid in the next five years.

Taiwan’s current military service system is actually military training, with a total of four months of service, of which eight weeks are for recruit training. A Taiwanese friend of mine told me that when he was serving, 30% of his recruit training was spent on bayonet practice. It’s the 21st century. Isn’t it a waste of time to spend so much time practicing bayonets? ! I don’t care what the former president Chen Shui-bian did, what Ma Ying-jeou did, and what Lee Teng-hui did, but in terms of military reform, the current president has removed the content of bayonet fighting, so he should support it.

In this reform of the military service system, in addition to extending the time, the training content must also be reformed. As for the effect and content of the reform? We will wait and see.

In addition to the military reforms carried out by the Republic of China, the United States has also increased its military assistance to Taiwan. The latest bill passed will provide Taiwan with 2 billion U.S. dollars a year as free aid. In addition, over five years, it will provide Taiwan with a military loan of US$ 2 billion. So that adds up to $12 billion. In addition, the bill also gives the President of the United States a special power called presidential appropriation power. Each year, US$1 billion in combat supplies can be provided to Taiwan. The President of the United States has actually used this right to support Ukraine many times.

There is a saying that God helps those who help themselves. If you want to maintain your own democracy and freedom, you need to work hard on your own. Now it seems that the military assistance from the United States is already in place, but whether you can stand on your own after all depends on yourself.

●The second largest military news: Pelosi visits Taiwan, the CCP’s Rim-Pacific military exercise

The second biggest military news in 2022 is Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and the CCP’s military exercise in the Pacific Ocean. On August 2, US Speaker Pelosi took a special plane to take off from Singapore, detoured east of the Philippines, and arrived in Taiwan. The CCP’s corresponding response to this was to test-fire 11 ballistic missiles around the Taiwan Strait, and to send a large number of military aircraft and warships to conduct exercises around the Taiwan Strait, crossing the center line of the Taiwan Strait.

The Republic of China Navy also responded to this by sending warships to locate the CCP’s warships one-on-one. The United States sent an aircraft carrier and an amphibious landing ship-based Seventh Fleet to continuously patrol the Philippine Sea east of the Taiwan Strait. F15 fighter jets also took off from the Okinawa base to escort Pelosi’s special plane.

The people headed by Hu Xijin clamored that the day Pelosi’s special plane landed would be the time for military reunification of Taiwan, but Pelosi’s special plane was gone, and the People’s Liberation Army was nowhere to be seen. Several missiles were launched and landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. .

In the past 20 years, there has been a saying in the Chinese circle that the CCP only needs to use thousands of missiles to block Taiwan and even make Taiwan surrender. In October, the United States released the report of the CCP Rocket Force, announcing the deployment and specific location of the Chinese Rocket Force.

According to this report, we can see that the CCP currently only has five brigades of short-range ballistic missiles and two brigades of cruise missiles. Seven brigades are dedicated to dealing with Taiwan. I did a special program to analyze the launch capability of the CCP’s missile force. Together, the seven brigades are capable of firing 400 ballistic and cruise missiles in one salvo, and the missile inventory is capable of three salvos. At that time, I estimated based on 80% hit rate and 55% missile interception rate, the CCP would have about 160 missiles hitting the target.

For a missile, its explosive equivalent is not large, only a few hundred pounds. Take this Ukrainian war as an example. So far, Russia has launched more than 5,000 cruise missiles of various types, but it still cannot destroy Ukraine’s air defense and air forces. So far, the Ukrainian air force and air defense forces are still operating normally. It can be seen that relying solely on long-range missiles to paralyze well-guarded military facilities is a fantasy.

During the Gulf War, the United States only launched more than 100 Tomahawk cruise missiles, accounting for less than 1% of the total bombing volume. The vast majority of bombings were completed by precision-guided bombs. During the 38-day air offensive, the U.S. Air Force dispatched 100,000 sorties, dropping 9,300 laser-guided bombs and 5,100 Maverick air-to-surface missiles, while launching more than a hundred Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Facts have proved that it is not long-range ballistic missiles and cruise missiles that can really paralyze the enemy. Instead, after mastering the air supremacy, they dispatched planes to drop a large number of precision-guided bombs.

●The biggest military news in 2022: the war in Ukraine

The biggest military news in 2022 and the focus throughout the year is the war in Ukraine. On February 24, Putin brazenly launched a war to invade Ukraine. In the Chinese media circle that day, there were many articles boasting about the Russian army, claiming that Shoigu became a god in the first battle and took Kyiv in 1 hour and 22 minutes. But a year later, Russia has withdrawn its troops from Kyiv.

The battle for Ukraine in 2022 embodies the Ukrainian will to fight and military innovation. In the early Russian offensive, Ukraine used a large number of drones and anti-tank missiles, such as the Javelin of the United States and the NLAW of the United Kingdom, to successfully stop the offensive of Russian armored forces. The Russian army lined up a 64-kilometer long queue outside Kyiv. In the end, because the supply line was frequently attacked by Ukraine, it could not maintain the offensive and had to withdraw from the Kyiv area.

After that, the Ukrainians continued their efforts and launched two Neptune missiles in April to sink the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva. The funniest thing is that on the day of the accident in Moscow, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a document stating that there was a fire on the Moskva, and the disaster has been effectively controlled. But I didn’t expect that the Moskva sank that night.

After the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy withdrew from the waters around Odessa. Ukraine took advantage of the situation and launched a battle for Snake Island, using the Air Force’s Su-27 and TB2 drones to frequently attack the defenders on the island, and repeatedly destroyed the landing craft sent for reinforcements, resulting in Russia having to retreat from Snake Island.

While the Battle of Snake Island was going on, Russia put its strategic focus on the Donbass battlefield. Russia made limited progress during its summer offensive, finally capturing Severnton and Lysychansk in July. However, this is already a flashback for Russia. After July, the situation on the Russian frontline took a sharp turn for the worse.

In July, the seahorse division aided by the United States arrived on the battlefield and turned the tide of the battle. Ukraine uses precision-guided rockets with a range of up to 80 kilometers to repeatedly name the ammunition depots and command centers in front of Russia, causing Russia’s front-line ammunition supply to become a big problem. In particular, the Antonovsky Bridge in the direction of Kherson had been completely destroyed by Ukraine by August and could not be used. On August 9, Ukraine exploded at the summer air base in Crimea, destroying at least nine Russian aircraft, including Su-24 and Su-30 fighter jets.

After grasping the advantage of artillery fire, Ukraine began to counterattack in the northern part of Kherson in early August. On September 6, Ukraine launched a famous lightning counterattack in the direction of Kharkov, regaining more than 1,000 square kilometers in three days. The strategic towns of Izyum and Kupyansk were regained, shocking the world.

Immediately afterwards, in October, Ukraine continued to return its strategic focus to Kherson and made significant progress in the northern part of Kherson. On October 22, the Russian authorities issued an appeal to evacuate all people in the city to the east bank of the Dnieper River. On November 9, Russian Defense Minister Shoigu ordered the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from the city of Kherson. On November 11, Ukraine officially regained Kherson.

After the Battle of Kherson in November, the battle line returned to calm, and the focus of the contention between the two sides returned to a small city called Bahamut. Russia continued to send cannon fodder to attack the city. In early December, at the most difficult moment, Ukraine was semi-encircled in three directions: northeast, south, and southeast. Russia, however, is at the end of its rope, and so far the Russian offensive has made no headway as Ukraine has retaken the small village south of Bahamut.

When we look back at the Ukrainian war in 2022, the most important message is that we must have a strong will and faith. In terms of weapons and equipment, Ukraine and Russia also use Soviet equipment, and Ukraine uses old Cold War models from the former Soviet Union. No matter how you say it, Russia also has advanced and improved models such as T90 and T80, and empty cars occupy a great advantage.

There are various factors behind the Russian war like this, and we have analyzed it with you in detail. But if Ukraine had not had a strong will, if Zelensky had escaped from Kyiv in the first place, the war in Ukraine would have ended in February.

There will be two wars in 2023: the war in Ukraine and the war of public opinion in the Taiwan Strait

Looking back at 2022, we find that there will be two wars in 2022, and the war with gunpowder will take place in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian war is on the surface between Ukraine and Russia, and behind it is a war between totalitarian countries and democratic and free countries. Standing behind Russia are North Korea, Iran, and the CCP. Iran continues to provide drones to Russia, North Korea provides artillery to Russia, and the CCP provides economic blood transfusions.

And standing behind Ukraine are Western countries. Poland and the three Baltic countries were deeply poisoned by the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, knowing Russia’s ambitions, and gave Ukraine great military and economic assistance at the beginning of the war. The United States and the United Kingdom have played the role of leading brothers.

British Prime Minister Johnson visited Kyiv for the first time and provided great military assistance. The United States has coordinated with its allies in the past 10 months to provide Soviet-made weapons, such as T72 tanks, and advanced American weapons and equipment, such as Seahorse, M777, and the latest Patriot air defense missiles.

On the surface, the Ukrainian war is a territorial struggle between Russia and Ukraine, but behind it is a struggle between freedom and democracy and authoritarian power. In 2022, there will be another war without gunpowder, and that is the conflict in the Taiwan Strait region.

Major General Qiao Liang of the Chinese Air Force wrote a book called “Unrestricted Warfare”, which mentioned that the form of modern warfare is not only rockets and shells, but information warfare and public opinion warfare are all within the scope of warfare. In the Taiwan Strait, we see it more clearly. Throughout 2022, whether it is the war in Ukraine, the reform of Taiwan’s military force, or the US military aid to Taiwan, any piece of military news will definitely have a public opinion war.

What is a public opinion war? For example, when it comes to the war in Ukraine, some people must describe the Russian invasion as a just war, and any actions by Ukraine are their own fault. In doing so, they essentially wanted to bring Ukraine into Taiwan, exaggerating a public opinion atmosphere that the CCP should attack Taiwan and that Taiwan’s resistance is futile.

One thing that makes me gratified is that this Ukrainian war has shattered all the predictions of these people. If we go to specifically collect the remarks of some Taiwanese or mainland celebrities, you will find that their predictions from the beginning of the war are completely wrong, from Russia taking Ukraine in 1 hour and 22 minutes, to Russia ending the battle in April , to Zelinsky’s escape.

I think everyone may remember that at the beginning of the war, the remarks about Zelinsky’s escape had been circulated in the media more than 10 times. Zelensky even had to make a video himself to tell everyone that I was in the capital today and I didn’t go anywhere. There are also many lies, such as the fact that there is a big fish in the Assyrian steel plant – the US commander. What about the big fish? No small fish.

As a blogger, I follow military information every day, and I see these fake news every day. This is a war without smoke, and they are about the future and safety of each of us.

And this main line will continue in 2023. We will still have two wars: the war in Ukraine and the war of public opinion in the Taiwan Strait. The essence behind these two wars is the same, freedom and democracy against totalitarian tyranny.

Why do so many overseas Chinese, including me, support Taiwan? Why support the Republic of China? Taiwan has never given me a penny, and the United States has not given me a penny. We support Taiwan because we support the universal value of freedom and democracy. We know that once Taiwan falls, the impact will be worldwide. Just like the Ukrainian war, if Ukraine falls, Moldova, Lithuania, and Estonia will also be coerced by Russia in the next step.

