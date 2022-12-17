Recently, the U.S. Army announced that Bell has won the contract for the U.S. Army’s future long-range assault aircraft. In the future, Bell’s V280 Valor rotorcraft will become the US Army’s next-generation main flight platform, and will take on the responsibility of transporting and even armed attack aircraft. The victory of V280 can be said to have established the development direction of future helicopters, that is, tilt rotor aircraft. Why did the US Army choose this aircraft? Will helicopters be replaced by tiltrotors in the future?

The appearance of the V280 Valor rotorcraft is very similar to another American aircraft, the Osprey. Yes, they are brothers, both developed by Bell. Their technical name is called tilt rotor aircraft. The name is a bit of a mouthful, what is tipping? That is, it can tilt and turn. What is a rotor? It’s the propeller of the helicopter. The tilt rotors are connected together, that is, the direction of the propeller can be adjusted. After a while, the propeller is directed upwards and rotates around the Z axis. After a while it can change to rotate around the X axis. Sometimes it can be tilted and rotated at a certain angle, such as 45 degrees.

What good would it do? The benefits are huge. This would give the aircraft the flexibility of a helicopter with the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft. When this propeller rotates like a helicopter, it can take off vertically like a helicopter, making it very low on the operating site. When it rises into the air, it can rush its rotor forward and move forward like a fixed-wing aircraft, and its speed will be very fast.

Let’s take the current Black Hawk helicopter as an example. The maximum flight speed is less than 300 kilometers per hour, the combat radius is 290 kilometers, and the maximum range is 1,500 kilometers. Let’s take a look at the speed of Bell’s V280 aircraft. Its cruising speed has reached 520 kilometers per hour, and its maximum speed is close to 600 kilometers, which is almost twice that of the Black Hawk helicopter. The combat radius of the V280 is also much larger than that of the Black Hawk helicopter, reaching 930 to 1,480 kilometers. And the voyage reached 3,900 kilometers! It is more than twice that of the Black Hawk helicopter. Such an aircraft is definitely needed by the U.S. Army.

The tiltrotor is so good, are there any disadvantages? Yes, the structure is complex and the technical requirements are relatively high. The engine of the tilting rotorcraft is to rotate with the propeller, which means that the weight of the rotor at both ends of the fixed wing will be very heavy and the mechanical structure will be very complicated. Because it’s not an easy task to ensure that your material design can bear the load and the engine runs normally when you rotate by itself. Bell’s previous product, the V22 Osprey, encountered a large number of accidents during testing and early production.

Osprey Marine Corps Most Popular Aircraft

From 1991 to 2017, the Osprey was involved in multiple accidents. In 11 years, 42 people were killed in crashes, of which 4 crashes occurred in the development stage before service, and 30 people were killed.

The Osprey aircraft was developed in 1983, after 22 years. It was not until the summer of 2005 that the Osprey project was approved to enter the full-rate production phase, and it was not until 2007 that it reached initial combat effectiveness. It can be seen from this how much time and energy is required for a cutting-edge and complex scientific research project.

After 30 years of hard work and repeated trials by countless engineers, many accidents and human lives were paid, and finally the American Osprey aircraft achieved very good results. The Osprey’s accident rate over the past 10 years has been lower than the average accident rate for other U.S. aircraft.

On February 18, 2011, Marine Corps Commander James Amos stated that the MV-22 deployed by the US Marine Corps to Afghanistan had flown more than 100,000 hours. He also pointed out that the improvements and lessons learned over the years have made the MV-22 greatly improved and has become the safest or close to the safest aircraft. The MV-22’s accident rate per flight hour over the past 10 years is about half of the average accident rate for the US Marine Corps flying fleet.

Not only was the Osprey outstanding, but it was also extremely reliable, making it by far the most popular aircraft in the Marine Corps. More than 43 percent of the Osprey’s fuselage, including the rotors, is made of composite materials. In order to reduce the space required when being carried, the entire main wing can be rotated 90° to become parallel to the fuselage, and the three-bladed rotors can also be rotated and overlapped. The whole storage process only takes 90 seconds. The two Rolls-Royce T406 engines are connected by shafts and gearboxes, so that if one loses power, the other can keep the entire aircraft flying.

Most of the missions of the V-22 fly in fixed-wing aircraft mode for more than 70% of the time. The flight mode of the fixed-wing aircraft has a higher flying altitude than that of the helicopter, which allows the V-22 to have a longer range and a faster flight speed. Make transportation more convenient.

Bell Valor V280 tiltrotor

It is precisely because of Bell’s 40 years of experience in developing the Osprey that it has the courage to tilt the rotorcraft. What is the difference between this aircraft and the Osprey, and where is the advancement?

●V280 is faster than Osprey

Not long after the Osprey had just formed its combat effectiveness, Bell announced in 2013 that the V280 Valor helicopter had been selected by the U.S. Army to enter the research and development stage.

Why is Bell V280 called V280? This is because of its speed. According to the design standards of the U.S. Army, the speed of this aircraft should reach 280 knots, which is 520 kilometers per hour, so Bell named it V280. This is the first difference between V280 and Osprey. The speed is different. V280 is faster than Osprey. The cruising speed of Osprey is only 396 kilometers per hour, while the speed of V280 can reach 560 kilometers per hour. Such a cruising speed is comparable to the American A10 attack The cruising speed of the plane is the same.

7 tons less than the Osprey and better aerial capability

In terms of external dimensions, the V280 is smaller than the V22. The V280 has 4 crew members, 15.4 meters in length, 24.9 meters in width, an empty weight of only 8 tons, and a take-off weight of 14 tons. The Osprey is larger in size, with a length of 17.5 meters, a width of 25.7 meters, an empty weight of 15 tons, and a maximum take-off weight of 27 tons.

It can be seen from the figures that the V280 has done a very good job of reducing weight on the basis of the Osprey. It weighs 7 tons less than the Osprey. The V280 has better aerial capabilities, and the corresponding carrying capacity has weakened a lot. The Osprey can carry up to 32 fighters, while the V280 can only carry 14 fighters.

●The tiltrotor structure is more advanced than the Osprey

The engine nozzle of the Osprey aircraft will move with the rotor. For example, when the aircraft takes off, the engine nozzle is sprayed downwards, and the airflow will directly blow to the ground. Taking off and landing at the airstrip or in the field will generate a lot of smoke and dust, even Even stones can be blown up. When taking off and landing on an aircraft carrier, the strong airflow will also cause erosion to the flight deck. In order to solve this problem, the engine nozzle of the V280 is always facing the rear, and it is level with the aircraft, and its airflow will not affect the surroundings. This brings another big advantage, that is, the hatch of the V280 can be opened from the side, while the hatch of the Osprey can only go up and down from the tail, which limits its ability to be used as a transport aircraft.

●V280 is modular processing

As a general-purpose aircraft of the U.S. Army, the V280 will have the function of transportation in the future, as well as the function of an armed helicopter. Loading different modules on the V280 can turn a transport helicopter into an armed attack aircraft in a short period of time, which will reduce logistical pressure and improve battlefield flexibility.

●V280 has undergone stealth treatment

In the model developed for the Marine Corps, the missile is built into the fuselage, and the launcher will only be opened when in combat, which will reduce flight resistance and detectability. However, developer Bell did not advertise the aircraft as a stealth aircraft, only that it has low detectability. At the same time, its wings can be folded back, which is very convenient for boarding and storage.

We look at the current helicopter Black Hawk in the United States, which is actually used by the four branches of the US Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. The version of the Navy is called the Sea Hawk. In the future, the V280 may also be used as a general-purpose helicopter. After being equipped with anti-submarine sonar and anti-submarine torpedoes, it is also very possible to equip the US Navy.

The performance of the V280 is not small, and the V280 engineering, manufacturing development and low-speed production stages may cost about 7 billion US dollars. On December 5, Maj. Gen. Rob Barrie of the U.S. Army said at a media roundtable that if a “full set” of aircraft is purchased over the life cycle of the entire fleet, it may be around $70 billion, including potential external Arms sales items. Prototypes are scheduled to enter service in 2025 and eventually enter service with the U.S. military around 2030.

Why the US Army chose the V280

After talking about the performance of the V280, let’s take a look at why the U.S. Army chooses it? In fact, in the competition plan, the aircraft provided by Sikorsky and Boeing are helicopters with coaxial sculls, and their performance is also very good, but why did they lose to the V280? The fundamental reason is that the U.S. Army is not actually looking for a helicopter, but a fixed-wing aircraft.

The cruising speed of the V280 is 560 kilometers, and the cruising speed of the A10 is also 560 kilometers, so we can see one thing from it, that is, the U.S. Army is not thinking of a helicopter when it is bidding for this aircraft. He had in mind a fixed-wing attack aircraft.

Because we know that the A10 in the United States will be retired sooner or later, and the A10 belongs to the US Air Force. After World War II, the U.S. Air Force reformed and the U.S. Army no longer had any fixed-wing aircraft. This became a permanent pain in the heart of the US Army, I was fighting on land, I had to call for backup, and I had to find an empty truck, begging them to help us. But the A10 attack aircraft belongs to the U.S. Air Force, and they will retire if they want to. Who will help us in the future? So relying on others is worse than relying on oneself, then I will develop an attack aircraft that can play the role of A10.

That’s why the Sikorsky Provocateur, which also performed very well, failed. No matter how good the performance of the provocateur is, it is essentially just a helicopter. Its speed is difficult to exceed 300 kilometers per hour. The battlefield hovers for a short time and its radius is limited, so it is difficult to provide effective battlefield support.

But the V280 is completely different. When it’s in the air, you can think of it as an A10 attack aircraft. The A10 attack aircraft has been in service in the United States for more than 40 years. Every year, the U.S. Air Force wants to retire it. When the U.S. Army has the V280, the A10 can be retired with confidence, because a real replacement for the A10 has finally appeared.

It’s neither an Apache attack plane nor an F35, but the U.S. Army’s V280 Valor tiltrotor, which will be a battlefield sweeper in the future. Equipped with machine guns, Hellfire anti-tank missiles, various precision-guided bombs and air-to-air missiles, it will become a nightmare for the enemy army, and even the enemy helicopters.

Imagine that when you are driving a Z-20 or a Ka-52 helicopter, a Bell V280 tiltrotor suddenly appears on the opposite side. What does it feel like? You have only one idea, never encounter V280 on the battlefield in the future.

This is what the US Army really wanted the V280 for, the US Army wanted a fixed-wing aircraft of its own. In this project competition, the provocateur X helicopter jointly developed by Boeing and Sikorsky was unsuccessful. This helicopter is full of technology and has excellent performance. The Apache, Russia’s Ka-52, and the CCP’s Zhi-20 are a notch higher, and will be the world‘s most powerful helicopters. It is also a pity that it lost. I will introduce this helicopter in the next program and compare it with the Russian Ka-52 helicopter.

