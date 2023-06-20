Explorers and tycoons: who are the passengers of the missing submarine visiting the wreck of the Titanic

The billionaire passionate about impossible feats, the submarine pilot called “Mr Titanic”, the CEO and founder of Ocean Gate, the company which, for the sum of 250,000 dollars, offered “an opportunity to get out of everyday life and discover something truly extraordinary”. These are the first names of the possible passengers of the Titan, the five-seater submarine of OceanGate Expediction that disappeared while approaching the wreck of the Titanic located at a depth of 3,800 meters.

The passengers of the small submarine have “a maximum of 4 days of oxygen autonomy on board”. Contact with the Titan, it was learned, was lost an hour and 45 minutes after its dive.

While the searches continue, there is still a lot of secrecy about who was on board the vehicle: the first name, confirmed by relatives, is that of the 58-year-old British billionaire Hamish Harding at the head of Action Aviation, an aviation-related company based in the United Arab Emirates. Harding himself, a space and adventure enthusiast, had shared all his joy on social media shortly before taking part in the exploration of the ancient wreck.

With him too Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 76, perhaps one of the world‘s leading experts on the Titanic. Former member of the French navy for 25 years, Nargeolet was the one who drove the Nautilus, a small submarine which in 1987 after the first discoveries confirmed the presence of the ship and after 34 different dives allowed to recover over 1800 objects from the Titanic. While awaiting confirmation of his real presence on the vessel, some relatives confided that before leaving “he didn’t trust this new submarine made of composite material and with a 60cm porthole, but he would have gone there anyway for the beauty of the expedition”.

The other passenger would appear to be, but probation is required, the CEO of Ocean Gate Expedition, the aerospace engineer Stockton Rush. Since 2010 the beginning of his dream: he who wanted to go into space but couldn’t due to vision problems, chose to open the doors of deep-sea tourism to allow wealthy people to be “one of the few to see with your own eyes the Titanic”.

Those of the Ocean Gate are in fact today the only commercial means capable of arriving within walking distance of the historic hull: they offer an “eight days seven nights” package on the submarine for five people, complete with wi-fi and bathroom available. Cost per passenger, almost 250 thousand dollars, over a million for each descent into the abyss. Rush and his friends had already made several successful expeditions, also collecting video materials useful for scientific research. On the company’s website we read that the ongoing mission was scheduled for June 12 to 20: usually, before each dive, tourists were given a briefing and a safety course and then dived for a few hours, sometimes even ten.

All the comforts on board: the company had announced in a tweet a few days ago that communications and the Internet were guarantors “thanks to the support of Starlink satellites” of Elon Musk. Always Rush in previous interviews had specified that the tourists willing to pay such prices were usually “half obsessed with the Titanic, the other big fans of the ocean depths”. In this case there were both with him, billionaires and experts.

When he launched his show, Rush recalled being inspired by reading an article that said how “there are three words in the English language that are known all over the planet and they are Coca-Cola, God and Titanic.” For this, thanks to the charm and success of the film James Cameronhad staked everything on the Titanic, increasing the capacity of the submarines from two to five people and equipping them with smooth glass to be able to observe the secrets of that ship which for many, himself included, was a great passion.