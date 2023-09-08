Exploring Identity and Belonging: A Conversation with Brenda Navarro, Author of “Ceniza en la Boca”

Brenda Navarro, a Spanish-Mexican author based in Madrid, is making waves with her latest and acclaimed novel, “Ceniza en la Boca”. The novel tells the story of a single mother who emigrates to Spain to change her life, leaving her Mexican grandparents in charge of her children. When the children finally reunite with their mother in Madrid, tragedy strikes as the brother, Diego, takes his own life.

Navarro reflects on her own experiences as an immigrant in Spain, highlighting the challenges and cruelty that many migrants face. She discusses how migrants from Latin America, often referred to as “panchitos,” are perceived and treated in Spain, and how this impacts their sense of identity and belonging. Despite the difficulties, Navarro acknowledges the contributions that migrants make to the country, taking up jobs that others don’t want to do.

The author also touches on the experiences of Latin American women in Spain, addressing the stereotypes and prejudices they face. She highlights the exploitation and undervaluing of women’s labor, particularly in caregiving roles, and questions societal expectations of love and affection.

Navarro’s novel sheds light on the complex realities of migration and the impact it has on individuals and their sense of self. Through her writing and participation in the Hay Festival Querétaro, she aims to raise awareness and promote dialogue about these important issues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

