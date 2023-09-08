Exploring Identity, Migration, and Cultural Assimilation: The Powerful Story of Noelia Olbés by Brenda Navarro

Brenda Navarro, a Spanish-Mexican author based in Madrid, is gaining recognition for her latest novel, “Ceniza en la Boca”. The protagonist of the novel, who remains unnamed, tells the story of a single mother who emigrates to Spain in search of a better life, leaving her Mexican grandparents in charge of her children. The novel explores the challenges faced by migrants, particularly the protagonist’s brother, Diego, who tragically takes his own life.

Navarro is one of the voices at the Hay Festival Querétaro, which is being held in Mexico from September 7 to 10. She discusses the experiences of Latin Americans living in Madrid and the discrimination they face. She shares anecdotes such as overhearing children refer to Latin Americans as “panchitos”, a derogatory term used to label migrants. Navarro highlights the importance of understanding the impact of such words and reflects on the cruelty faced by migrants in Spain, which may be less extreme than the violence they fled in their home countries but is still devastating.

The author emphasizes the struggles and challenges faced by immigrants, describing the feeling of being an “amputee” upon arrival in a new country. She explains that migrants often face difficulties adapting to a new culture, including differences in food, temperatures, and smells. However, Navarro sees this metaphorical amputation as an opportunity for growth and rebirth.

Navarro believes that as a Mexican living in Spain, she can identify herself as both Mexican and Spanish. She argues that she is generating culture in Spain and contributing to society through her work and family life. She challenges the notion of having to choose one identity and believes that immigrants can embrace multiple identities and experiences.

Discussing the portrayal of Latin American women in Spain, Navarro acknowledges that stereotypes exist. She notes that non-white Latin American women may face offensive remarks and sexual objectification. However, she also recognizes that Spain and Europe are becoming more accepting of diversity and questioning these stereotypes.

Navarro explores the exploitation of Latin American women who migrate to work in Spain and leave their children behind. She raises important questions about the economic hierarchy and the undervaluing of caregiving work. She challenges societal norms that expect women to provide care and affection without receiving fair compensation.

Overall, Navarro’s novel sheds light on the experiences of migrants and the challenges they face in their host countries. Through her storytelling, she brings attention to issues of discrimination, exploitation, and the importance of understanding and compassion towards migrants.

