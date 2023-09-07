Foreign Media Group Impressed by Smart China Expo in Chongqing

Chongqing, China – The Smart China Expo held in Chongqing has left a lasting impact on the world, according to media reporters from 20 countries in Latin America and Eurasia who visited the exhibition hall. This is the first large-scale foreign media group to attend the Wisdom Expo, and it is also the largest foreign media group to come to Chongqing from abroad in recent years.

During the four-day itinerary from September 3 to 6, the foreign media group had the opportunity to experience a range of advanced technologies showcased at the expo. “This visit really opened my eyes. China‘s level of AI development really astonished me,” said Valencia García Coleman, editor of the Uruguayan newspaper La Repubblica. She highlighted the extraordinary progress of AI technology in China and expressed her hopes of promoting the development of artificial intelligence in Uruguay.

Among the standout technologies at the expo was the AIGC intelligent portrait and intelligent teaching equipment. Valencia García Coleman was particularly impressed by a smart portrait that created her anime image. She described it as “wonderful technology” and expressed her desire to promote Uruguay’s own emphasis on artificial intelligence.

Cesar Romero, editor of the Peruvian newspaper La Repubblica, focused on artificial intelligence teaching equipment showcased at the expo. He emphasized the potential of combining traditional teaching tools with intelligent interconnection functions to greatly improve teaching efficiency. Romero expressed his hopes for further cooperation between China and Peru to promote scientific and technological advancements on both sides.

The foreign media group also visited Changan Automobile’s factory, where they witnessed the process of robots manufacturing new energy vehicles. Giuliano Dipu Lun, a reporter and host of Brazil’s Banner TV Sioni, praised the “intelligent production line” of Changan Automobile and expressed his desire to import China‘s production technology and automobile parts into Brazil.

Chongqing has been actively promoting the development of the automobile industry, focusing on new energy, intelligent network, high-end, and green development. The city has become a leader in independent innovation capabilities and aims to have an annual production capacity of close to 4 million vehicles by the end of 2022.

The Smart China Expo showcased Chongqing’s advancements in digital technology and its transformation of traditional industries. With the acceleration of innovation and the growth of the digital economy, Chongqing’s “smart manufacturing” sector is seeing great prospects and attracting the attention of media reporters from around the world.

The visit of the foreign media group has not only brought attention to the Wisdom Expo, but it has also highlighted Chongqing’s significant contributions to technological advancements globally.

