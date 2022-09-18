Guangming Daily reporter Zhou Shixing Guangming Daily correspondent Li Jiaxun Yuan Xuemei Deng Lingfang Qin Fangping

From high, sophisticated and cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements to products with a very “international style”, from exotic cultural customs to delicacies with “ASEAN flavor” characteristics… Stepping into the 19th China-ASEAN Expo exhibition hall, a dazzling array of exhibits will be displayed. When you come into view, exhibitors, buyers or exchange experience, or negotiate cooperation, audiences may stop to appreciate, or buy as much as you like, one world, unlimited business opportunities, within easy reach.

Actors perform an Indonesian art program at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center on September 16.Xinhua News Agency

Feel the technology change your life

On both sides of the expressway, every 800 meters, there are smart poles that integrate PTZ cameras, detectors and radar systems. During the driving process of the vehicle, the analysis information of the external environment, road and traffic flow is transmitted to the vehicle in real time, so that the driver, Vehicle and road coordination… This scene is presented in the short film of the smart transportation project of Shudao Group in the investment cooperation exhibition area.

“With the blessing of technology, users can get more accurate and convenient services, and choose a more reasonable and convenient travel plan.” Chen Yong, the person in charge of the exhibition hall, introduced that Shudao Group has created a “holographic pupil” digital parallel world platform system, “easy to know” all-weather Core software products such as the traffic platform system have built a smart expressway system oriented to vehicle-road coordination, realizing two services of all-weather traffic and accompanying travel.

In the exhibition hall of Shenzhen Mindray Biomedical Electronics Co., Ltd., Guo Yinghui, the person in charge, introduced the fist product ventilator they brought to the audience. The ventilator has powerful functions and a number of independent research and development technologies, attracting many agents and suppliers. Guo Yinghui said that he hoped to use the platform of the China-ASEAN Expo to communicate more with ASEAN countries and let more people know about domestic medical devices.

Bright or dark, sometimes gorgeous and lively, sometimes soft and quiet, the lighting in the electronic information exhibition area is eye-catching. “This kind of light show breaks the single lighting function of traditional lighting, and uses different colors to transform the environmental atmosphere and sensory experience of space, so that visitors can feel a variety of atmospheres just in one place.” The person in charge of the exhibition area introduced that through the use of light and shadow The combination of “virtual” and “real” architecture enhances the sense of space in the tourist attraction environment, reflects the architectural sense of the scenic area, endows the scenic area with vitality, creates a mysterious and changing atmosphere, increases the depth of tourists’ experience, and enhances the pleasure of tourists.

Technology has given cultural tourism a new “playing method”. This year, the Guangxi Cultural Tourism Exhibition Hall takes the theme of “beautiful in the world, magnificent Guangxi”, using multimedia digital technology, with “screen” as the wall, so that the landscape and scenery of 14 cities in Guangxi are vividly displayed on the “screen”. “I hope to break through the previous display framework and use the romantic characteristics of the surging waves of the Beibu Gulf to form an enclosure, gather 14 cities together, and integrate the cultural and tourism elements of Guangxi in an immersive way.” said Yin Haojie, the designer of the exhibition hall. .

According to reports, the Guangxi Cultural Tourism Exhibition Hall will display around six major brands: “Guilin Landscape”, “Romantic Beibu Gulf”, “Magnificent Border”, “Longevity Guangxi”, “Zhuang Nationality March 3” and “Liu Sanjie Culture”, including landscape scenery, health tourism, Border customs experience, coastal leisure and vacation, ethnic cultural tourism, cultural and artistic boutiques and other special cultural and tourism content. The featured cultural and tourism products of 14 cities in Guangxi were also displayed on the spot, covering more than 200 cultural and tourism featured products such as trendy cultural creations, intangible cultural heritage products, and ethnic handicrafts.

Entering the electronic equipment exhibition area, a certain brand of hoisting trucks with a “mechanical sense” catches the eye. Wang Song of the North International Vocational Education Group, who focuses on auto repair teaching, said: “This hoisting truck has about 260 parts. The whole vehicle uses ‘three-dimensional’ parts to dynamically demonstrate the working principle of the car in real time.”

Participating in the China-ASEAN Expo for the first time, North International Vocational Education Group moved parts such as hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, chassis training platforms and driverless vehicles to the site. “These parts are mainly used in teaching models and teaching aids in the auto repair industry. After scanning the QR code on the auto parts, you can directly watch the teaching video of parts disassembly and deconstruction on the mobile phone.” Wang Song said.

The picture shows the car hoisting truck at the East Expo.Photo by Yuan Xuemei/Guangming Pictures

Get close to the Guangxi International “Circle of Friends”

One second to check in in Kumamoto County, the next second to have an intimate interaction with Australian koalas and kangaroos, and the corner was attracted by the obedient Akita dog in front of the window… A group of spectators boarded the “Guangxi International Friendship City Ship”, in Kumamoto, Japan Shuttle between counties, Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Vientiane, Laos, and Queensland, Australia.

This is a scene of the “Guangxi International Friendship Cities Entering the East Expo” exhibition area established for the first time at this year’s China-ASEAN Expo. The exhibition area is composed of three parts: the main exhibition area of ​​Guangxi sister cities, the exhibition area of ​​Nanning city and the commodity exhibition area of ​​North Chungcheong Province, South Korea. 34 international sister cities of Guangxi made a collective appearance, and the city image and characteristic products were blooming.

In the exhibition area, the city image, natural scenery and special products of international sister cities attract tourists to stop. Before the Australian booth, the main products such as beef jerky, coffee, oatmeal, etc., accompanied by the enthusiastic shouting of the booth owner, attracted diners to come and taste; Spanish wine, olive oil, Swedish hand-woven products, Thai herbal ointment, dried mango, etc. , but also favored by merchants and audiences.

Daily necessities, skin care products, clothing, hats, bags, etc. from South Korea are dazzling. Mr. Luo, a staff member, introduced while soliciting tourists: “During the event, we are also promoting online, and the models on site are wearing products of this brand.”

The Korean cosmetic brand attracts the attention of customers with its cute packaging. “The product has a low unit price and is portable. It is the first time to enter the Chinese market. Many customers want to seize the opportunity.”

After 2015, South Korea once again participated in the CAEXPO as a specially invited partner. Many well-known export Korean brands have set their sights on the Chinese market. Some Korean niche brands and brands of beauty, skin care, luggage and other products that have never been sold in China have also tried to open up sales in China with the help of CAEXPO.

The Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center was photographed on September 16.Xinhua News Agency

Experience featured products

Sunshine, beach, sea, food… The “Tourism Malaysia Check-in Point” in the Malaysia exhibition area adopts the form of 3D stereoscopic display, with two scenes of seaside beach and outdoor camping, attracting many audiences to take pictures.

This year is the second time that Malaysia has been the country of honor of the China-ASEAN Expo. Malaysian street food, new trends, extreme islands and other themes show the national image of Malaysia.

The Malaysia Tourism Board booth and Air Asia, using immersive boarding settings, launched “Charming Tourism”, allowing tourists to “fly” to Malaysia, attracting many audiences to participate in the experience. Ms. Wang was hooked after participating in the experience: “I went to Malaysia a few years ago, and the experience is immersive.”

In the exhibition area, Nyonya pastries full of Nanyang flavors, Malaysian Musang King dim sum, as well as nasi lemak, coconut chicken rice and other exquisite Malaysian snacks made on the spot, made many visitors feast for the mouth.

Tasting is a “required course” for visiting the CAEXPO. Entering the international fruit and creative life exhibition area, durians, pitayas, sacha, avocados, sugar cane, coconuts from ASEAN…

Thai jackfruit and Musang King durian are well-deserved star fruits. Vietnamese green mango and Thai green pomelo have attracted diners to stop and taste, and many people buy it on the spot to bring home the delicious food. In addition to tourists, agricultural products merchants from other exhibition areas also came to visit, chat with fruit merchants in this exhibition area, and learn about new products and sales. Mr. Wang from another exhibition area introduced: “The northeast has the advantage of natural black soil, and the sun roses and nigras grown in the Queen Na’s grapes taste very good and are very suitable for high-end gift boxes.” The tourists complimented each other while they ate.

The local agricultural products in Guangxi are also very popular. The passion fruit in Chongzuo Zhuang Township is golden in color, and the dry lotus root screw Q powder in the hometown of longevity is quite distinctive. “It’s all dietary fiber, which is good for digestion. We are also a poverty alleviation product for enterprises, and we look forward to your purchase.” The staff introduced.

“The ASEAN Expo is a good window. In order to promote Vietnamese rosewood to more people, I have participated in the 19th China-ASEAN Expo in a row.” Huang Xiaofan, a Vietnamese rosewood manufacturer who witnessed the China-ASEAN Expo, introduced.

“This product is very effective for relieving arthritis and gout.” Li Feng, the head of a Yao medicine company, explained in Yao costumes. Many buyers and audiences came forward to learn about his “Yaozihao” series of products. “We excavated and utilized the original ecological natural medicinal materials of Dayao Mountain, and combined with the traditional recipes of the Yao people, we have developed a series of health care products of Yaozihao, which are exported to Northeast my country, Hong Kong, Macao and Southeast Asia and other overseas regions. We hope that with the help of the China-ASEAN Expo, more People know Yao medicine, a national treasure.” Li Feng said.

(Guangming Daily, Nanning, September 17)