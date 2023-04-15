breaking latest news – A tube-like object was thrown near the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, during an outdoor speech in the city of Wakayama. This was reported by the Jiji agency. Kishida was rescued. An explosion-like roar was heard at the scene, public television network NHK said. Footage shows officers blocking and carrying off a man as people clear the area.

Japan’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, was evacuated without harm after an explosion was heard just before his speech. Visuals from Japan’s NHK:pic.twitter.com/MP2qc7ygUW — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) April 15, 2023

Several local media, including the Kyodo news agency, report that a “smoke bomb” was launched against the Tokyo head of government and there are no immediate signs of injuries or damage at the scene of the incident. National broadcaster NHK says one person has been stopped, but there is no immediate official confirmation and local police declined to comment. NHK has broadcast footage showing police blocking an individual as the crowd disperses.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will go ahead with his election campaign as planned after being evacuated before giving a speech at an event following an explosion from which he escaped unharmed. A few months ago, in another attack, former premier Shinzo Abe was killed.

The incident occurred in the port city of Wakayama around 11:30 local time. “I saw something being thrown, but I managed to escape and at that moment I could hear the explosion,” said the prime minister, who also said that despite the incident, “he will continue with his election events scheduled for today and tomorrow”. The statements were made to a senior member of his party and reported by state broadcaster NHK.

The G7 does not change

The explosion that interrupted a rally by Japanese premier Fumio Kishida did not affect the agenda for the G7 foreign ministers meeting scheduled in Tokyo.

I just landed at #Tokyo for the G7 Foreign Affairs and I want to express all my solidarity with the PM @kishida230 victim of an act of intimidation during a rally. I’m happy to know he’s okay. I thank the Japanese authorities for their welcome.@JPN_PMO — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) April 15, 2023

This was communicated by the organizers of the summit, where the head of the Farnesina, Antonio Tajani, will participate for Italy, who has expressed closeness to the Japanese premier. The local media reported it.