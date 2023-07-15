Home » Explosion in a chemical plant in the USA, the video of the cloud of fire that lights up the sky of Plaquemine – Corriere TV
World

Explosion in a chemical plant in the USA, the video of the cloud of fire that lights up the sky of Plaquemine – Corriere TV

by admin
Explosion in a chemical plant in the USA, the video of the cloud of fire that lights up the sky of Plaquemine – Corriere TV

The Dow Chemical chemical plant near Plaquemine, in the United States, caught fire late Friday night, July 14. The images shot by the citizens show several explosions, some large enough to raise large clouds of fire into the sky. The flames forced the evacuation of about 350 families living in the immediate vicinity. In a communicated posted on social networks, the company has assured that all personnel are safe and that air monitoring has not detected the release of toxic materials.

July 15, 2023 – Updated July 15, 2023, 10:24 am

© breaking latest news

See also  The mud, the dams, the fear: Germany is dismayed. "We fear many victims"

You may also like

Javier Corcovado, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Germany, Latest Generation activists attacked and run over...

Title: “Russian President Putin Proposes Andrey Troshev as...

Italy guest of honor in England for the...

“No happy birthday”, the controversy over the “unwillingly”...

Caucasus, the agony of Nagorno Karabakh held hostage...

South Korea Devastated by Heavy Rainfall: 24 Dead,...

Monteperdido adds new dates to the “Daño físico”...

The Spanish impulse for a closer Europe

Nebojša Grahovac interview for MONDO | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy