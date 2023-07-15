Explosion in a chemical plant in the USA, the video of the cloud of fire that lights up the sky of Plaquemine – Corriere TV

The Dow Chemical chemical plant near Plaquemine, in the United States, caught fire late Friday night, July 14. The images shot by the citizens show several explosions, some large enough to raise large clouds of fire into the sky. The flames forced the evacuation of about 350 families living in the immediate vicinity. In a communicated posted on social networks, the company has assured that all personnel are safe and that air monitoring has not detected the release of toxic materials.

July 15, 2023

