Explosion in a mosque in Kabul during prayer: dozens of victims

Explosion in a mosque in Kabul during prayer: dozens of victims

At least a dozen people were killed and many more injured following a powerful explosion in the moschea Abu Bakr al Siddiqi from Kabulin the neighborhood Khair Khana.

L’violent explosion it took place during the evening prayer. The first toll speaks of 10 victims, while Al Jazeera speaks of at least 20 deaths. Emergency on Twitter explained that 27 people arrived in their hospital following the explosion

The Taliban spoke of the attack, condemning the act. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid: “We pray for the victims, those responsible will be punished”.

Afghanistan, poverty and repression: nightmare life in Kabul held hostage by the Taliban

by Barbara Schiavulli

As mentioned, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, even though attacks by Islamic State affiliates are frequent in the country, which has intensified attacks against the Taliban and civilians. Last week, ISIS claimed responsibility for the killing of a prominent Taliban cleric right in the capital.

Even the imam of the mosque, Mullah Amir Mohammad Kabulifigure among the dead in the explosion: this was reported by a Taliban officer covered by anonymity to the Guardian.

A few days after August 15, the anniversary of the abandonment of the country by international forces and the establishment of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, yet another explosion in the capital reminds us that despite the war being over, the security situation in the country remains delicate. reads a note from the NGO.

