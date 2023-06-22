Explosion in a restaurant in China, at least 31 dead from a gas leak

An explosion has killed at least 31 people at a restaurant in Yinchuan, China. “A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) leak caused an explosion during the operation of a barbecue restaurant,” the official Xinhua news agency explained, adding that seven other people were injured and are receiving intensive “treatment”. According to what has been learned, two people suffered serious burns and one injured would be in “critical condition”. The other people involved suffered minor injuries or were hit by shards of glass.

The explosion occurred around 20:40 yesterday (local time) at the Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant, located in a residential area of ​​the capital of the autonomous region of Ningxia. The state channel CCTV showed the intervention of the firefighters and the thick smoke that escaped from an opening caused by the explosion. In the video you can see the road where the explosion took place littered with debris. The tragedy occurred on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival, a three-day event for which many Chinese gather with family and friends.

According to state media reports, nine people, including the owner of the restaurant, were detained by police. “In accordance with the law, the public security organs detained nine people, including the owner of the barbecue restaurant, partners and staff, and froze their assets,” state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the regional committee. of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

