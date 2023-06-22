Explosion in a restaurant in China | Info

Horror in a restaurant in China, a gas explosion claimed more than 30 lives!
An explosion at a barbecue restaurant in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China‘s Ningxi region, killed 31 people, state media reported Thursday morning.
The explosion, the result of a gas leak at Fuiang Barbecue, a popular restaurant on a busy street, happened around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
At least seven people were wounded, and photos from the scene show a destroyed restaurant window and members of the emergency services trying to help the victims.
