Explosion in Donetsk, huge cloud of fire on the horizon – Corriere TV

18
A very powerful explosion taken in some videos posted on social networks. In the eastern Ukrainian cities of Donetsk and Makiivka, under Russian control, noise was heard and a huge fiery cloud was seen on the horizon. According to the pro-Russian mayor of Donetsk Alexey Kuzmin, «the Ukrainian armed forces bombed the neighborhoods Voroshilovsky and Kalininsky». The authorities have urged people not to leave their homes.
July 4, 2023 – Updated July 4, 2023, 10:13 pm
© breaking latest news
See also The results of the "referendum on accession to Russia" in the four regions of Ukraine and eastern China were announced, and the Chinese side responded!Hu Xijin: Putin may use nuclear weapons