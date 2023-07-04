Explosion in Donetsk, huge cloud of fire on the horizon – Corriere TV

A very powerful explosion taken in some videos posted on social networks. In the eastern Ukrainian cities of Donetsk and Makiivka, under Russian control, noise was heard and a huge fiery cloud was seen on the horizon. According to the pro-Russian mayor of Donetsk Alexey Kuzmin, «the Ukrainian armed forces bombed the neighborhoods Voroshilovsky and Kalininsky». The authorities have urged people not to leave their homes.

July 4, 2023 – Updated July 4, 2023, 10:13 pm

