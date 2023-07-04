Home » Explosion in Donetsk, huge cloud of fire on the horizon – Corriere TV
World

Explosion in Donetsk, huge cloud of fire on the horizon – Corriere TV

by admin
Explosion in Donetsk, huge cloud of fire on the horizon – Corriere TV

A very powerful explosion taken in some videos posted on social networks. In the eastern Ukrainian cities of Donetsk and Makiivka, under Russian control, noise was heard and a huge fiery cloud was seen on the horizon. According to the pro-Russian mayor of Donetsk Alexey Kuzmin, «the Ukrainian armed forces bombed the neighborhoods Voroshilovsky and Kalininsky». The authorities have urged people not to leave their homes.

July 4, 2023 – Updated July 4, 2023, 10:13 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  The results of the "referendum on accession to Russia" in the four regions of Ukraine and eastern China were announced, and the Chinese side responded!Hu Xijin: Putin may use nuclear weapons

You may also like

Car against crowd in Tel Aviv: at least...

Former squad, Lores Varela leaves the Citadel: Avellino...

Sinner smashes Wimbledon, the reason is incredible: tradition...

The Titanic: Rare Letter Describing the Ship’s Grandeur...

Tufi Duek presents 1st Summer Drop 2024 –...

MotoGP 23 on offer at 49.99 Euros

Action of arrests in Južno boulevard in Belgrade...

The Interrupters, the records of my life (2023)

Arina Sabalenka’s phenomenal move at Wimbledon | Sport

Disputed fundraiser for cop who shot Nahel M.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy