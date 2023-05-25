Home » Explosion in the Black Sea, the video released by the Ukrainians would show one of the drones in action against the Ivan Khurs- Corriere TV
World

Explosion in the Black Sea, the video released by the Ukrainians would show one of the drones in action against the Ivan Khurs- Corriere TV

by admin
Explosion in the Black Sea, the video released by the Ukrainians would show one of the drones in action against the Ivan Khurs- Corriere TV

On May 24, the Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing maritime drones from Kiev attempting to attack the ship Ivan Khurs

On May 24, the Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing maritime drones from Kiev attempting to attack the ship Ivan Khurs

The response from Kiev comes the following day: in fact, a video of yesterday’s operation with maritime drones by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry appeared on the net. According to preliminary information, the Ivan Khurs vessel was damaged by at least one of the drones.

May 25, 2023 – Updated May 25, 2023, 4:19 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  The "Espiomats" investigation: "Two hundred suspicious antennas on Russian embassies in Europe to spy on us"

You may also like

Jarabo “Everything Happens” (2023) – Review in MondoSonoro

GORAN VESIĆ AND ĐORĖE MILIĆĆEVIĆ IN USINJĆ: Is...

Benjamin Tatar confirmed for MONDO that he is...

Al Bano against the last hot photo of...

STELLANTIS Investment in Lyten for lithium-sulfur batteries for...

The impressive jewels of the Italian Sicis –...

The Suez Canal was blocked for two hours...

Salernitana-Udinese / The referee chosen for Saturday’s match...

the economy is in a technical recession

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces His Candidacy for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy