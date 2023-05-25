Explosion in the Black Sea, the video released by the Ukrainians would show one of the drones in action against the Ivan Khurs- Corriere TV

On May 24, the Russian Defense Ministry released a video showing maritime drones from Kiev attempting to attack the ship Ivan Khurs

The response from Kiev comes the following day: in fact, a video of yesterday’s operation with maritime drones by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry appeared on the net. According to preliminary information, the Ivan Khurs vessel was damaged by at least one of the drones.