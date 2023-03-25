In a big explosion in a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania, at least two people died, and nine are missing.

At least two people were killed, six were injured, and nine are missing after the explosion and fire in chocolate factory “RM Palmer” in Pennsylvania in the United States of America, writes the “New York Times”. The explosion happened on Friday, March 24 at 16:57 local time.

After the explosion, the factory collapsed, and the building next to it was also damaged. The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined. Eight people were admitted to the hospital, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

