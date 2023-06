A building collapsed in central Paris following an explosion, possibly from a gas leak, which caused a huge fire. The incident took place in the 5th arrondissement, not far from the Louvre and the Latin quarter. According to the French media there are still people under the rubble. A thick cloud of black smoke is visible from different parts of the city: here are the first videos from the explosion site.

Video Twitter Bbeaugendre

