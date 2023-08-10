Home » Explosions and vast fire on the outskirts of Moscow: the video of the flames near Domodedovo airport
Explosions it’s a vast fire shook in the early hours of today the Russian town of Domodedovo37 kilometers south of Moscow.
Today’s explosions follow the shooting down by Russian air defense systems of two drones in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday: one in the Domodedovo area and another near the highway of Minskoethe mayor of the capital had announced yesterday morning, Sergey Sobyanin.

