Explosions in Berdyansk, Ukrainian missiles against Russian-occupied warehouses – Corriere TV

42
Long-range Ukrainian missiles hit Russian warehouses and logistics in the city of Berdyansk. In the night between Thursday and Friday, the gas filling station would have been hit. Actions that, according to witnesses, could be traced back to the Ukrainian counter-offensive against the Russian occupiers
June 8, 2023 – Updated June 8, 2023, 11:50pm
© breaking latest news
See also Uber Cup-National Feathers 5-0 Malaysia enters the quarter-finals women's doubles Huang Dongping and Jia Yifan's combination is eye-catching_Chen Yufei