Explosions in Berdyansk, Ukrainian missiles against Russian-occupied warehouses – Corriere TV

Explosions in Berdyansk, Ukrainian missiles against Russian-occupied warehouses

Explosions in Berdyansk, Ukrainian missiles against Russian-occupied warehouses

Long-range Ukrainian missiles hit Russian warehouses and logistics in the city of Berdyansk. In the night between Thursday and Friday, the gas filling station would have been hit. Actions that, according to witnesses, could be traced back to the Ukrainian counter-offensive against the Russian occupiers

June 8, 2023 – Updated June 8, 2023, 11:50pm

