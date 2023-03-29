Home World Explosions in the fire in a chemical company of San Pietro Mosezzo in Novara: column of black smoke – Virgilio News
Explosions in the fire in a chemical company of San Pietro Mosezzo in Novara: column of black smoke – Virgilio News

  1. Explosions in the fire in a chemical company in San Pietro Mosezzo in Novara: column of black smoke Virgil News
  2. Novara, fire in the Kemi company in San Pietro Mosezzo: area evacuated, explosions heard – The video Open
  3. Novara fire, flames in the solvent company. The mayor: “Keep the windows closed” Sky Tg24
  4. Novara, big fire in a chemical company. The mayor: “Children in class with the windows closed” Corriere della Sera
  5. Massive fire in the industrial area of ​​San Pietro Mosezzo, black cloud in the sky of Novara The print
  6. See full coverage on Google News
