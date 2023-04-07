(LaPresse) Israel has launched attacks in southern Lebanon and followed up with shelling in the Gaza Strip, marking a growing escalation in the region after this week’s violence in Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site. The cross-border fighting erupted during a period of intense religious fervor, when Jews celebrate the Pas holiday Israeli attacks in Lebanon risk involving the Lebanese militia Hezbollah in the fighting. The Iranian-backed group, armed with thousands of rockets and missiles, dominates much of southern Lebanon and is seen by Israel as a bitter enemy. Here Jews and Muslims celebrate the holy month of Ramadan. (LaPresse)