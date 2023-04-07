Home World explosions in the Gaza Strip – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) Israel has launched attacks in southern Lebanon and followed up with shelling in the Gaza Strip, marking a growing escalation in the region after this week’s violence in Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site. The cross-border fighting erupted during a period of intense religious fervor, when Jews celebrate the Pas holiday Israeli attacks in Lebanon risk involving the Lebanese militia Hezbollah in the fighting. The Iranian-backed group, armed with thousands of rockets and missiles, dominates much of southern Lebanon and is seen by Israel as a bitter enemy. Here Jews and Muslims celebrate the holy month of Ramadan. (LaPresse)

April 7, 2023 – Updated April 7, 2023, 07:19 am

See also  After Israel bombed southern Lebanon, the Lebanese government wants to file a complaint to the Security Council for UNIFIL’s efforts to calm the situation | Israel

