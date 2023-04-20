Explosions In The Sky will close their tour with two Spanish dates

The group Explosions In The Sky has announced that it will make two stops in spain inside his tour “The End Tour”: He November 19th they will be in the Sala Razzmatazz of Barcelona and the November 20 they will play in the Sala La Riviera in Madrid. Las Appetizer they will come out for sale this same friday april 21 through livenation.es y ticketmaster.es. Although, for those who don’t want to risk being without one, there is a presale today thursday april 20 on the page of livenation.es.

The quartet from Austin (Texas) is one of the formations with the most personality in international post-rock. It is a group that has stood out in the current music scene due to its particular melancholic sound, taking post-rock to new terrain and above all generating a very particular strength and passion in each of their concerts.

This tour will be the group’s first in three years, although at the moment they have not had new material since 2016, apart from the soundtrack they published in 2021 for a nature documentary in Big Bend National Park (Texas, United States).

