Blinken: China has reiterated that it will not give weapons to Russia in Ukraine

7:49

Explosions in Zaporizhzhia, alarm in 10 regions

Several explosions were heard in the early hours of today in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, according to local authorities quoted by international media. The air raid alarm was also raised in the oblasts of Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolayiv, Odessa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson.

7:48

Kiev, 70 million needed for Kherson reconstruction





About 60-70 billion euros will be needed to restore houses and infrastructure in parts of Kherson oblast damaged by the explosion of the Kakhovka dam, according to the estimate of the department head of the Ukrainian Construction Academy, Ivan Perehinets. “The restoration of the 60 million square meters we lost due to fighting and flooding will amount to 60-70 billion dollars,” Perehinets told local media. With the Ukrainian government expecting to receive funds from international donors for the reconstruction, Perehinets said that Kyiv should have sufficient financial resources to rebuild the area but that the lack of skilled and experienced engineers remained a problem. Perehinets estimates that rebuilding houses in Kherson oblast will take five to ten years and a workforce of 1.5 million construction workers.

7:47

Kiev, 28 out of 30 Russian drones shot down overnight





Russian forces dropped 30 Shahed kamikaze drones over Ukraine overnight, 28 of which were shot down by the Ukrainians, the Kyiv Armed Forces General Staff reported, Ukrinform reports. “Russian terrorists launched another massive air and missile strike against Ukraine overnight. According to preliminary information, 28 of the 30 Shahed fired by the enemy were destroyed. Furthermore, seven S-300 missiles were used by the occupiers to attack Zaporizhzhia and its surroundings”. Yesterday, the General Staff continues, the Russians launched four Kalibr cruise missiles and four Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones: all eight aerial targets were shot down. Also yesterday, Moscow forces launched more than 45 air raids and about 70 attacks with multiple launch missile systems on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.