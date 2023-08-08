Home » Explosions Target Crimea Bridges as Ukraine Escalates Attacks on Russian Infrastructure
Explosions Target Crimea Bridges as Ukraine Escalates Attacks on Russian Infrastructure

Explosions Target Crimea Bridges as Ukraine Escalates Attacks on Russian Infrastructure

Explosions rock crucial bridges in Crimea as Ukraine intensifies attacks on Russian infrastructure

Explosions hit two vital road bridges that connect occupied Crimea with parts of the Kherson region under Russian control, according to Russian authorities. The attacks came as Ukraine escalated its assaults on Russian infrastructure and territory.

Moscow’s mayor reported that a drone had been shot down while approaching the city on the same day as the bridge explosions. Additionally, Ukraine targeted one of Russia’s largest oil tankers with a maritime drone and launched an attack on a major naval base.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed acting leader of the Kherson region, stated that the missiles that struck the bridges in Crimea were Storm Shadows, long-range air-launched missiles supplied to Ukraine by the United Kingdom. Saldo clarified that the bridges were primarily used for civilian traffic and were not military targets. However, the rupture of a gas pipeline caused a disruption in gas supply to 20,000 residents of Henichesk, in Jerson.

Saldo expressed his outrage, calling the missile attacks “sneak attacks” that cannot be forgiven. He likened them to a wounded animal fighting back. He condemned the targeting of civilians and those traveling through the Kherson region.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries, and Saldo assured that the bridges would reopen to traffic by the end of the day.

In a separate incident, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that a Russian guided aerial bomb struck a blood transfusion center in the Kharkiv region on Saturday. Zelensky stated that there were casualties, but specific figures were not provided.

See also  In Britain, three children have died after falling into a frozen lake in Solihull

Overnight, a new wave of Russian missiles impacted parts of Ukraine, most of which were successfully intercepted.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory and areas under Russian control have become more frequent in recent times. Throughout the summer, a series of drone strikes have targeted Russian cities, including Moscow. Additionally, a Russian port located hundreds of kilometers away from Ukraine was hit, resulting in a stranded warship.

Ukraine vowed to continue such attacks on Russian shipping and the Crimean bridge in the future. Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), called these explosions “an absolutely logical and effective step.” Maliuk emphasized that these special operations were conducted in Ukrainian territorial waters and deemed them completely legal. He declared that the only way to halt these attacks would be for Russia to leave Ukrainian waters and territory.

