Beijing time on July 25th news , in the Russian-Ukrainian war, thousands of drones were found in enemy positions, used to launch missiles and direct shelling. The drones are loaded with explosives, and they hover in the air until they find their target. Both Russia and Ukraine are deploying purpose-built military drones and widely sold off-the-shelf drones. Dr Jack Watling, of the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) think tank, said: “The Orlan-10 drones used by the Russian military can turn their guns on the enemy within three to five minutes of spotting a target.”

Which military drones are Russia and Ukraine using?

Ukraine’s main military drone is the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2, which is about the size of a small plane, has cameras on board and can be armed with laser-guided bombs.

Dr Watling said Ukraine was involved in the war with a fleet size of “less than 50”. Russia mainly uses the “smaller, more basic” Orlan-10, he said. These drones also have cameras and can fire missiles.

How efficient are military drones?

UAVs on both sides are most effective at finding enemy targets and directing artillery fire at them.

Without the Orlan-10 drone, the Russian attack could have taken 20 to 30 minutes to complete, Dr Watling said. Dr Martina Miron, a research fellow in defence studies at King’s College London, said drones allowed Ukraine to expand its limited armed forces. “If you were trying to find enemy positions in the past, you would have to send in special forces and you might lose some troops,” she said. “Right now, you’re risking just a drone.”

Russian Orlan-10 drones can target enemy positions in minutes

In the first weeks of the war, Ukraine’s Bayraktar drones were widely praised. “They were used against targets such as ammunition depots and played a role in taking down Moscow warships,” Dr Miron said.

However, many Bayraktars have been destroyed by Russian air defenses. “They are large, move relatively slowly and only fly at moderate altitudes, which makes them vulnerable to shooting down,” Dr Watling said.

The use of non-military drones?

The cost of replacing military drones is high, and the cost of a Bayraktar TB2 is about 13.52 million yuan. Therefore, both Russia and Ukraine, especially Ukraine, are turning to small commercial aircraft.

However, commercial drones are far less powerful than military drones. The range of the DJI Mavic is only 30 kilometers, it can only fly for 46 minutes, and the coverage distance is short.

How can both sides defend against drones?

Dr Miron said Russia uses radar defenses for military drones and electronics for commercial drones. “The Russian army has the Stupor rifle, which fires electromagnetic pulses,” which would prevent commercial drones from using GPS to navigate.

The Russian military also uses online systems to detect and disrupt communications between commercial drones and their operators. They can crash the drone or return to base, and can stop it from sending messages back.

According to a report by the Royal United Services Institute, Ukrainian drones are only available for an average of one week.

Who is supplying drones?

Russia is now buying Shahid military drones from Iran, according to the White House. Meanwhile, the U.S. is supplying Ukraine with about 700 Switchblade kamikaze military drones.

Musk’s SpaceX is also supplying Ukraine with its Starlink satellite communications system. This allows commercial drones to establish a secure link with operators. It is reported that DJI has now stopped supplying drones to Russia or Ukraine.