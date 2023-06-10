Home » Explosives, animal carcasses and cars: the Odessa sea is an open-air landfill – Video
The State Border Guard Service of theUkraine posted a video showing the sea turning into a landfill and in one pet cemetery after the floods caused by the explosion of the dam of Kakhovkain the southern region of Kherson. “Houses, furniture, appliances, cars float in the sea. A fish pestilence is starting”, say the border guards, urging people to be cautious and to be careful as among the waste there are many explosives.

The article Explosives, animal carcasses and cars: the Odessa sea is an open-air landfill – Video comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

