Export of oil from Syria | Info

Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to put an end to the systematic plundering of its natural wealth by the United States and its paramilitary proxies.

Syria condemns the actions of the US occupation forces and demands compensation for the economic loss caused by the illegal export of oil from the fields in the northeast of the country, the ministry said, the Syrian news agency Sana reported, Tass reports.

“The looting of the natural wealth of the Syrian people is also contrary to international humanitarian law and leads to the impoverishment and suffering of citizens.” it is stated in the announcement.

It is added that only since the beginning of April, large quantities of Syrian oil have been transferred to Iraq and Turkey and indicates that they are due to illegal exploitation Syria’s losses in the oil and gas sector at the end of last year amounted to 107.1 billion dollars.

