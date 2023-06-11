exposed Codacons to AgCom and Rai-breaking latest news supervision

Q&A live on Rai1, on “Unomattina” in the family, between Tiberio Timperi e John Ippoliti who on Sunday morning interrupted the press review and left the studio, after noticing that the conductor he snorted during his column. “Tiberio tell me, I see you snorting,” Ippoliti asked Timperi. “No, no, nothing, we’ll talk later, we’ll do the math later…” Timperi replied. Ippoliti, ironically, then approached the conductor: “Let’s talk about it immediately, we are live, it’s beautiful like this. This time I’m not moving, I’ll give you a nice massage and tell me what you meant…». “But I really don’t think about it,” Timperi replied again. “Then the press review ends here, thank you and goodbye,” said Ippoliti, while Monica Setta and Ingrid Muccitelli tried to hold it. “Then what should we do?” Timperi asked. TO”Keep puffingÂ», Ippoliti cut short with a hint of sarcasm, while the director paused on the notes of Â«Stranger ThingsÂ».

On the dispute between the two intervened the Codaconswhich announces a exhibited at Agcom and to Rai supervisory commission and speak bluntly of "threats and bullying" by the conductor. Â«Today an example arrived from Timperi bad television, an episode that adds to the case of the blasphemy uttered years ago by the journalist from Rai screens and which led, after a complaint by Codacons, to a 25 thousand euro fine against the network», says the president Carlo Rienzi. Â«Timperi's attitude today, seasoned with violent threats and sentences like "Let's talk later, let's do the math later", it seems not only a recurrence of behaviors already sanctioned by the Authority in the past, but a real form of bullying and prevarication, moreover in the middle of the protected area, which violates all the rules and regulations of the sector», continues Rienzi. Â«For this reason we have decided to present a new complaint against Tiberio Timperi requesting the intervention of AgCom and the Rai Supervisory Commission, so that suspend the conductor by "Unomattina" and adopt the necessary sanctions», concludes Rienzi.