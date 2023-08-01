Exquisite Timepieces: A Look at Omega’s Classic Watch Series

Omega Launches New Watch Collections for Summer 2022 and 2023

In the midst of the unpredictable summer weather, Omega has released a range of new timepieces that guarantee style, professionalism, and precision. With a history dating back to 1848, Omega has always been dedicated to creating watches with outstanding performance, innovative technology, and precise timing. Their latest collections include the Constellation, Seamaster, Speedmaster, and De Ville series.

The iconic Omega Constellation series, first introduced in 1952, has become renowned for its timeless design. The 41mm watches will now be available in a variety of new and exquisite styles. Featuring rich dial colors and various case materials such as stainless steel, stainless steel-yellow 18K gold, and stainless steel-Sedna 18K gold, these watches are a true expression of luxury. With a blue, black, or brown polished ceramic bezel, the new Constellation watches are poised to capture the attention of watch lovers worldwide.

One notable model is the 41mm stainless steel-Sedna 18K gold watch, which features a black polished ceramic bezel and a satin-embossed rhodium-gray dial. The watch incorporates Sedna 18K gold for its pointer, Omega brand logo, unique star logo of the Constellation series, and arched hour markers. The timepiece comes with a gray rubber-lined leather strap, providing both elegance and comfort, particularly in the summer months.

For those seeking a vibrant and colorful wrist accessory, Omega’s new Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades series is the perfect choice. Inspired by nature, the collection showcases an array of dial colors, including sandstone, orange, dark blue, shell pink, and lavender purple. The laurel green 38mm watch features a symmetrical stainless steel case and a sunray polished dial that exudes a refreshing summer feel. The polished and brushed arc-shaped bracelet enhances both style and wearability.

Omega’s Speedmaster series is deeply connected to the historic moon landing. However, the Speedmaster ’57, first designed in 1957, originally targeted racing drivers and engineers. The new Speedmaster ’57 watch stays true to its iconic design elements, such as the “broad arrow” pointer, a metal bezel with a laser-engraved black tachymeter scale, and a symmetrical case with vertical lugs. The timepiece boasts a burgundy red dial and a 40.5mm stainless steel case, engraved with the words “Speedmaster’57” on the case back. Equipped with the Omega 9906 Master Chronometer movement, this watch combines classic aesthetics with modern precision.

The De Ville series has been an embodiment of elegance since its inception in 1994. The new De Ville Elegant Watch features a 41mm stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. The standout feature of this timepiece is its green PVD-treated arched dial, adorned with vertically arranged textures that create a polished sunray effect. The dial also includes a unique “orbital” minute circle, alternating Roman numeral and curved hour markers, a calendar window at 3 o’clock, and a small seconds dial at 6 o’clock. The watch is equipped with the Omega 8802 Master Chronometer movement, which is visible through the wear-resistant sapphire glass case back.

All four collections—Constellation, Seamaster, Speedmaster, and De Ville—offer different styles and materials to suit various tastes. However, they all share the same superior quality, as they are powered by the Master Chronometer movement. Certified by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (metaS), these watches have a daily error rate of only 0 to +5 seconds and boast an impressive resistance to magnetic fields of up to 15,000 Gauss. Whether at work or on social occasions, Omega timepieces will proudly accompany wearers as they pursue an exquisite and elegant life.