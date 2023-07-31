Extended Deadline: Thousands of Eligible Students Urged to Apply for $139 Food Aid

Title: Thousands of Eligible Students Yet to Apply for $139 Food Aid

Subtitle: Extended Deadline for Open Application for Food Assistance

Subtitle: Students Enrolled in School Canteens Program to Receive $139 in Food Assistance

Millions of dollars in food aid remain unclaimed as thousands of eligible students have yet to apply for the $139 benefit. The Family Department extended the application deadline from July 31 to August 31, providing an additional opportunity for students to request the much-needed aid.

The initiative aims to support students who were enrolled in public and private schools participating in the Department of Education’s School Canteens program. Alberto Fradera, the administrator of the Family Socioeconomic Development Administration, emphasized the importance of verifying eligibility status with the respective educational institution and timely application submission.

To facilitate the application process, families must access the official online list of eligible schools and check the respective lists of enrolled students. If eligible, applicants can then enter their information through the online portal, which will provide confirmation of acceptance. The application can be completed at serviciosenlinea.adsef.pr.gov/pebt/Security/OptionsMenu.aspx.

Unlike other assistance programs, eligibility for this aid is not determined by the household’s socioeconomic level. Rather, it is contingent upon the student’s enrollment in a school affiliated with the School Canteens program during the 2022-2023 academic year. Please note that students from private schools with their own meal programs are not eligible for this specific aid.

The open application opportunity extends to families who do not participate in the Nutritional Assistance Program (PAN). Upon successful completion of the application, families will receive a Family Card loaded with the $139 benefit via mail. For families who have previously received the benefit and still possess the Family Card, they simply need to fill out the application, and the money will be transferred onto the card.

Deposits will be made for each eligible child, meaning that households with multiple students will receive monthly deposits for each qualifying student. In the event that families encounter issues or haven’t received the funds, they can seek assistance by contacting pebtreclamaciones@familia.pr.gov. It is necessary to provide the student’s full name, school, and a contact number.

The $139 aid is specifically designated for the purchase of unprepared food items. It can be utilized in over 3,000 stores that accept the PAN card, as well as Family Markets.

The Family Secretary, Ciení Rodríguez Troche, expressed the program’s success in providing essential aid to not only families below the poverty level but also assisting middle-class families and public and private school students. The government has allocated $40 million in federal funds for these purposes, establishing the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program.

With the extended deadline, eligible families have a final opportunity to claim this vital assistance before the new cutoff date. It is vital for families to take advantage of this program and ensure they apply before August 31 to receive the $139 food aid for their students.

