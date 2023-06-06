extended the contract until 2027

by palermotoday.it – ​​9 seconds ago

The news had been in the air for weeks but now it’s official: Palermo have extended Matteo Brunori’s contract. The attacker is linked to the viale del Fante club until 30 June 2027: the previous agreement between…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo restarts from Brunori: contract extended until 2027 appeared 9 seconds ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.