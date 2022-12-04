Global financial media last night this morningThe headlines of common concern mainly include:

EU agrees on $60-a-barrel price cap for Russian oil

On Friday, the European Union reached a deal to cap the price of Russian offshore oil at $60 a barrel in an attempt to keep global prices down.

According to reports, under the agreement, Western companies will not be able to insure, finance or ship Russian oil unless it is sold for less than $60 a barrel. The move is aimed at cutting Moscow’s oil revenues.

The price cap scheme is led by the G7 countries, which still need to approve the plan before it can be formally implemented.

EU leaders have been negotiating the price cap for several days with some countries including Poland and the Baltic states, arguing for a tighter cap of $30 a barrel. Countries with direct ties to the shipping industry that helps transport Russian oil, including Greece, Cyprus and Malta, have pushed to raise the cap on oil prices to $70 a barrel, Euronews reported on Friday.

The European Commission initially proposed a price cap of $65 to $70 a barrel.

Russia opposes EU price cap on Russian oil, says ‘Europe will live without it’

In recent days, the Kremlin has clearly opposed the European Union’s plan to limit the price of Russian oil to $60 a barrel, warning that “Europe will live without Russian oil.”

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the International Organization in Vienna, said on Saturday that Russia would not supply oil to countries that support the price cap.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov echoed Ulyanov’s comments, telling reporters on Saturday they were “assessing the situation,” noting that “something has been done.” some preparations” in case an oil price ceiling is established.

While every EU member state has to sign up to Friday’s deal, not all feel the price cap is restrictive enough for Russia. People familiar with the matter said Russia will continue to search for buyers for its oil around the world.

U.S. job growth stronger than expected in November, food service sector hiring

U.S. job growth was stronger than expected in November, with heavy hiring at bars and restaurants helping to make up for a drop in retail employment.

The Labor Department’s monthly wage report on Friday showed employers added 263,000 jobs in November, beating economists’ forecast of 200,000 jobs. That marked a slight slowdown from the upwardly revised 284,000 job gains recorded in October.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%.

“The labor market remains tight and overheated,” said economist Joe Brusuelas. “Competition for labor within the workforce is now shrinking, supporting higher wage growth, which is fueling inflation across the economy. Despite current evidence of weakness in some areas of the economy, trade, transport and retail trade There is a clear reduction in jobs, but employment opportunities in other areas are being offset.”

Jobs rose sharply in November, with the leisure and hospitality sector hardest hit by the pandemic leading the way in hiring, adding 88,000 workers last month. Bars and restaurants accounted for most of these increases, adding 62,100 workers in November. Meanwhile, employment in the hospitality industry rose by 15,900. Employment in leisure and hospitality remains about 980,000, or 5.8%, below pre-pandemic levels.

Mortgage rates, house prices continue to rise, US home delistings hit record

A record number of homes are being pulled off the market in recent weeks, as buyers and sellers have pulled off the U.S. housing market amid high interest rates, soaring inflation and heightened recession fears.

An average of 2% of pending U.S. homes were pulled off the market each week in the 12 weeks ended Nov. 20, a record high, according to the latest data. That compares with 1.6 percent of homes delisted during the same period a year ago, according to real estate brokerages.

In many cases, sellers were not being quoted for their asking price, and “sometimes not at all”, real estate agents said, causing them to withdraw from the market.

There have been reports of a sharp drop in demand due to rising mortgage rates and home prices. While mortgage rates have fallen slightly since last month, monthly mortgage payments are still significantly higher than a year ago.

Cash-strapped Western companies are exploring more creative financing channels

The end of the era of easy money is forcing cash-hungry companies to get more “imaginative”.

Dozens of companies have recently raised money in so-called structured private financings, and bankers and lawyers say more are on the way.

Many companies with depressed stock prices and limited access to traditional funding are doing so, often adding favorable terms such as extra dividends or senior notes to reduce risk and make the deal more attractive to investors.

Health insurer Bright Health Group Inc. raised $175 million in a similarly structured deal in October.

Many private companies, despite their rapid growth, have limited operating cash flow and are seeking capital to help them achieve profitability. They try to avoid the dreaded “down round,” or raising money at a lower valuation than before, through capital raising deals, including through the use of convertible bonds.

Creative financing deals among private companies pushed U.S. venture capital activity to $195 billion this year through Sept. 30, higher than in all other full years except 2021, the data showed.

Goldman Sachs warns of cutting bonuses for its traders

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. plans to cut year-end bonuses for traders at the firm, according to reports. The Wall Street giant is looking to slash operating costs on several fronts.

According to people familiar with the matter, it was learned from executives of Goldman Sachs’ global markets department that the trader compensation pool will be cut by at least double digits.

Deal activity at investment banks has also slumped as market turmoil and sharp rate hikes by the Federal Reserve have forced many lenders to withdraw from financing large deals.

