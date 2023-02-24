Home World Extra Udinese, mourning in the world of journalism: farewell to Maurizio Costanzo
Extra Udinese, mourning in the world of journalism: farewell to Maurizio Costanzo

Extra Udinese, mourning in the world of journalism: farewell to Maurizio Costanzo

This morning comes tragic news for the world of journalism. Maurizio Costanzo passed away at the age of 84

Shocking news arrives this morning. At the age of 84, the journalist Maurizio Costanzo passes away. One of the most important figures in the modern history of Italian television and who certainly wrote several important pages in the world of entertainment. There have been many jobs for her during her very long career and among the many there is also some work within the world of football. Let’s not forget that until a few years ago he was one of the advisors for the construction of the Roma stadium. This farewell certainly leaves an incredible void in the world of entertainment and we can do nothing but extend our sincere condolences to the whole family.

February 24, 2023 (change February 24, 2023 | 1:40 pm)

