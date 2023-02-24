Shocking news arrives this morning. At the age of 84, the journalist Maurizio Costanzo passes away. One of the most important figures in the modern history of Italian television and who certainly wrote several important pages in the world of entertainment. There have been many jobs for her during her very long career and among the many there is also some work within the world of football. Let’s not forget that until a few years ago he was one of the advisors for the construction of the Roma stadium. This farewell certainly leaves an incredible void in the world of entertainment and we can do nothing but extend our sincere condolences to the whole family.