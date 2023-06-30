Extraction of Freestyler from Sava | Info

On Thursday, June 29, the pulling out of the “Freestyler” raft from the Sava began, and MONDO was on the spot today to check how the work is going and when the raft is expected to be completely out of the water.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

On Thursday, mechanization was noticed, and from the conversation with the workers we learned that the very process of removing the raft has not yet started due to the recent floods and rising water levels. There are two solutions, to hang the raft on a cable and with the help of a crane to raise it, or to place so-called “air cushions” under the raft that would raise it from the bottom.

See how the process of extracting the “Freestyler” from Sava flows



THE DUCKS ARE SHOCKED ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE FREESTYLER! MONDO on the spot, because of this the famous raft does not leave the Sava (PHOTO)

The problem with these cushions lies in the recent floods due to the rubbish and sand on the bottom and it is not certain if they can even be placed under the sunken raft. The extraction process should start in a few days and will take a few days.



THE DUCKS ARE SHOCKED ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE FREESTYLER! MONDO on the spot, because of this the famous raft does not leave the Sava (PHOTO)

At the entrance to the raft itself, ducks were spotted “supervising” the works. Watch the video of the extraction process:

Freestyler extraction from the bottom of the river 2

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

To recall, the raft sank a few minutes after midnight. It was registered for 220 people, and there were allegedly two to three times more people on it. That’s why they were arrested the owner of “Freestyler”, Greek citizen Markos Ljapis (51), raft director Marko Radulović (41) and manager Darko Veljović (46). The construction engineer then revealed to MONDO how the rafts work and the possible reason for the incident on New Year’s Eve.

See photos of the “Freestyler” raft when it sank on January 1st



THE DUCKS ARE SHOCKED ABOUT WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE FREESTYLER! MONDO on the spot, because of this the famous raft does not leave the Sava (PHOTO)

Freestyler extraction from the bottom of the river 1

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

(WORLD)

