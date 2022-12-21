Home World Extradition postponed: “Overcrowded prisons in Brussels”
Brescia – The argument did not convince the judges of the Court of Appeal of Brescia two days ago Brescia. Concerns about the state of prisons in Belgium, raised by the defense of Maria Dolores Colleoniwere not enough to avoid the green light to hand over to the authorities of Bruxelles of the wife of the former MEP Pd Antonio Panzeri. An exception based on the same findings (“a series of persistent problems in Belgian prisons, including long-standing overcrowding and staff shortages”) instead led a different college of the Brescia Court to postpone the decision to a new hearing for the couple’s daughter, Silvia Panzeri.

