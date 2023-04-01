Home World Extraordinary “Feast of Forgiveness” at the Church of St. John the Beheading in Rome – Vatican News Vatican
All believers who enter the Church of St. John the Beheading in Rome through the “Gate of Mercy” after receiving the sacrament of reconciliation can receive the amnesty bestowed by the Pope. This special festival of forgiveness in the Church of St. John the Beheading in Rome culminates in a procession of palm branches on April 1 from the Church of St. John the Beheading to the Church of the Mother of Consolation in the Market Square.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis granted amnesty to the faithful who entered the Church of St. John the Beheading in Rome through the “Gate of Mercy” on March 31 and April 1. The Door of Mercy in the Church of St. John the Beheading in Rome is one of the side entrances of the church, which happens to be located on the Way of Mercy. On the morning of March 31, Ricciardi, auxiliary bishop of the diocese of Rome, held a ceremony to open the “Door of Mercy”.

St. John’s Beheading Church is the meeting place of the Brothers of Mercy in Florence in ancient times. The door of the church was originally designed to let those who were exempted from the death penalty pass through. A related statement stated that today, we “restore the memory of this place, firmly believe that through the ‘gate of mercy’ Christ, we can be freed from the slavery of sin and become free people, and receive the mercy and salvation grace bestowed by God in the sacraments. Jesus In the Gospel it warns, ‘Do your best to enter through the narrow gate!'”.

Believers can receive the sacrament of reconciliation at the Church of St. John the Beheading from 12:00 to 20:00 on March 31 and April 1 according to the time period stipulated by the church, and receive the Pope’s consecration immediately after passing through the door of mercy. granted amnesty. The Feast of Forgiveness reached its peak on Saturday night, April 1, with the Palm procession commemorating the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. The participants walked from the Church of St. John the Beheading to the Church of the Mother of Consolation in the Market Square, where the Auxiliary Bishop of Rome, Bishop Libanoli, celebrated Mass for the faithful.

