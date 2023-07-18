Home » “Extraordinary funds for victims of the mafia and lace”
World

“Extraordinary funds for victims of the mafia and lace”

by admin
“Extraordinary funds for victims of the mafia and lace”

by palermotoday.it – ​​7 minutes ago

Not only establishing how and when to provide contributions to city businesses, but also providing extraordinary economic support for all those businesses that are subjected to mafia intimidation, requests for protection money or that are carried out by victims of the mafia. This is what was discussed yesterday morning in the city council,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Contributions to businesses, the commissioner: “Extraordinary funds for victims of the mafia and lace” appeared 7 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Israel is worried that Russia may provide spy satellites to Iran | Iran News | Al Jazeera

You may also like

At the port, Filt and CGIL inaugurate the...

Why do some bags arrive early on the...

News Udinese – Sandi Lovric: “I’m ambitious, I...

DAF Paccar Parts celebrates its 50th anniversary with...

The trajectory of a blogger at the Bia...

The Arrival of Wagner Group: First Convoy Reaches...

No Sanctuary “Portable Popular Metaphysics” (2023)

Japanese Citizens Protest Against Discharge of Nuclear-Contaminated Water...

Reception of the JmGO N1 ultra swing projector...

Russia Bombed Black Sea Ports of Odessa and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy