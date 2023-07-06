Extraordinary Session of Puerto Rico Senate Called to Address Appointments, Including Secretary of Education

Title: President of Puerto Rico Senate Summons Extraordinary Session for Urgent Appointments

Date: July 6, 2021

The president of the Senate, José Luis Dalmau Santiago, has called members of the legislative body to attend an extraordinary one-day session to address various important appointments. Among these appointments is the nomination of Ángel A. Toledo López as Secretary of Education. Despite the Legislative Assembly being in recess, the Senate has the authority to convene for appointments without the governor’s call.

The session is scheduled for tomorrow, July 7, at 1:00 in the afternoon. In addition to the nomination for the vacancy in the Education Department, the session will address fifteen other appointments.

Dalmau Santiago emphasizes the urgency of these matters in his call, stating that “urgent matters require that the Senate of Puerto Rico be constituted to exercise functions entrusted to it by the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the Regulations of the Senate.”

Of particular significance is the nomination of Ángel Toledo López as Secretary of Education. Governor Pedro Pierluisi has reiterated his support for the appointment, expressing the need to provide stability to the agency. The governor’s support comes in light of the upcoming new school year, emphasizing the importance of having a leader who commands the support and respect of all sectors for the benefit of Puerto Rico’s education system and its future generation.

However, the nomination of Toledo López has faced opposition from some senators belonging to the popular majority. They have requested the governor withdraw the appointment, citing concerns that he lacks the necessary votes for confirmation. The rejection of the nominee stems from past comments made by Toledo López on a social network in 2013, where he mocked then-governor Alejandro García Padilla.

The Senate will not only address the Education Secretary appointment but also several other nominations. These appointments, including Toledo López, were transmitted to the Upper House on July 2 for their advice and consent. However, public hearings have not yet been held for these nominees.

The remaining appointments include Jaime M. Núnez Acosta as a representative of the employers’ interests in the Minimum Wage Evaluation Commission, Brigadier General Miguel A. Meléndez as Adjutant General of the Puerto Rico National Guard, Jaime F. Rivera Emmanuelli as executive director of the Gaming Commission, Agustín Montañez Allman for a new term as Veteran’s attorney, María del Mar Ortiz Rivera as commissioner of the Board of Commissioners to Promote the Uniformity of Legislation in the States and Territories of the Union, Javier Figueroa Sosa as commissioner in the Puerto Rico Pilotage Commission, Hiram Pagani Díaz as president of the Industrial Commission, Ramón Cruz Alicea as commissioner of the Industrial Commission, Melissa Massheder Torres as commissioner of the Industrial Commission, Samuel A. Silva Rosas as commissioner of the Industrial Commission, Alberto J. Castañer Padró as a member of the Governing Board of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority, Iván E. López Báez as a member of the Governing Board of the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority, Lilliam Rodríguez Capó as a member of the Board of Directors of the Health Insurance Administration, René Acosta Benítez as a member of the Board of Directors of the Corporation for the Promotion of Puerto Rico as a Destination, and Jorge Flores as a member of the Board of Directors of the Corporation for the Promotion of Puerto Rico as a Destination.

President Dalmau Santiago, in a press release, emphasized the responsibility of addressing these appointments, especially that of the Secretary of Education, to ensure the well-being of Puerto Rico’s education system and its children.

