Since the beginning of summer this year, many countries in Europe have suffered severe forest fires due to persistent high temperature and extreme drought. Among them, the wildfires in France, Portugal and other countries are the most serious.

According to data from the European Forest Fire Information System, more than 50,000 hectares of forests have been burned in France since the beginning of this year, which is more than three times the average in the past decade.

France’s ongoing firefighting operations in the Gironde province temporarily bring the wildfires under control

France is currently experiencing its worst drought since records began in 1958, with a fourth heatwave sweeping across the country. Affected by this, the wildfires in France this summer were particularly fierce, covering the southern and southwestern regions, and even further north in Normandy and Brittany.

According to statistics, since June 10, the fire area in France has reached 41,400 hectares, much higher than the 2,040 hectares in the same period last year. Half of the fires occurred in the southwestern Gironde province. As of the evening of the 11th, the Gironde fires had engulfed about 7,400 hectares of forest, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

Previously, France had mobilized more than 10,000 firefighters to deal with the forest fire, but due to the large fire area and unfavorable climatic conditions such as drought, the fire in Gironde has been difficult to control. In this regard, Germany, Greece, Romania and other countries have dispatched firefighters to France and provided aircraft, vehicles and other firefighting equipment to assist them in firefighting.

On the 12th local time, Gironde officials said that with the efforts of firefighters, the fire was temporarily under control, but vigilance was still needed because the high temperature made everything uncertain.

According to reports, 19 provinces in southwestern France are still under the orange heat warning, and the government has called on residents to remain vigilant against forest fires.

Wildfires still active in central Portugal, 14,000 hectares of land burned

In addition, according to the report of the Portuguese Ministry of Emergency and Civil Protection on the 12th local time, as of that day, forest fires in central Portugal were still active. The fire, which started on August 6, has burned more than 14,000 hectares of land. The report said that except for this fire that is still active, the forest fires in the rest of Portugal have basically stabilized, and a total of more than 15,000 soldiers participated in the firefighting work. The fire will not affect the more densely populated areas for the time being. .

The Portuguese Meteorological Service had previously said that July this year was the warmest month on record for the country. According to the report, as of the end of July, 45% of Portugal’s land area was in extreme drought, and the rest was in severe drought.