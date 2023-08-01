Home » Extreme Summer: Heatwaves and Wildfires Ravage the Northern Hemisphere, World Meteorological Organization Reports
World

Extreme Summer: Heatwaves and Wildfires Ravage the Northern Hemisphere, World Meteorological Organization Reports

by admin
Extreme Summer: Heatwaves and Wildfires Ravage the Northern Hemisphere, World Meteorological Organization Reports

In the midst of an extremely hot summer, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reported that many parts of the northern hemisphere have been engulfed in scorching heat, leading to severe consequences for both people’s health and the environment. The WMO’s announcement comes as a joint effort from scientists at the Meteorological Organization and the European Commission’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, who declared that the first three weeks of July were the hottest on record, with July as a whole likely to be the hottest month ever recorded.

Heatwaves, regarded as one of the deadliest natural disasters, claim thousands of lives each year due to heat-related causes. Experts from the WMO cautioned at a media briefing on July 18 that the true impact of the heatwave would only become apparent weeks or even months later. Disturbingly, countries such as France, Greece, Italy, Spain, Algeria, and Tunisia have all reported new records for both daytime and nighttime maximum temperatures, exacerbating the plight of residents.

In addition to the severe heat, wildfires have ravaged the Greek islands of Rhodes, Evia, and Corfu since July 17, resulting in the evacuation of numerous residents and tourists. Carbon emissions from these wildfires have skyrocketed, reaching an unprecedented level. The Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service estimates that between July 1 and July 25, these fires have released approximately 1 million tons of carbon emissions, almost matching the record set in 2007.

The WMO’s findings shed light on the alarming state of this summer’s extreme weather conditions, emphasizing the severity of the current situation. Heatwaves and wildfires have become characteristic of this year’s summer, with devastating consequences for people’s well-being and the environment. Urgent action is necessary to mitigate the impact of these extreme weather events and prevent further damage to both human lives and natural ecosystems.

You may also like

Thousands call on Christina Aguilera to cancel Israel...

A Palestinian bomber was killed after injuring six...

Costa Rica’s Efforts Against Human Trafficking Highlighted in...

Ukraine, news in real time. Belarusian helicopters violate...

Cardinal Comastri Encourages Young People to Listen to...

Burning California, huge fire in the Mojave National...

Russian tourists in Georgia, the wrath of the...

Travis Scott has announced a concert in Rome...

Paola Pace, IOM Head of Mission: “The coup...

Microsoft announces new Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition controller

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy