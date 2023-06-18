Extremely hot weather has occurred in many places in the northern hemisphere. People’s life and production experience “baked” experience-Chinanews.com video

Extremely hot weather has occurred in many places in the northern hemisphere. People’s life and production encounter “baked” experience

Release time: 22:20, June 18, 2023 Source: China News Network

According to data from the European Union’s climate monitoring agency, at the beginning of June this year, the global average temperature had hit a record high for the same period. Extremely hot weather has occurred in many places in the northern hemisphere, and people’s life and production have encountered “baking” experiences.

In recent days, northern India has continued to be hit by extreme heat waves. At least 98 people have died due to high temperatures in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh within 3 days. India’s meteorological data showed that the highest temperature in Patna, the capital of Bihar state, was 44.7 degrees Celsius, while Sheikhpura reached 45.1 degrees Celsius.

On June 16, the highest temperature in southwestern Pakistan reached 50 degrees Celsius. Due to the hot weather, the hospital was full of patients who were sent to hospital due to heatstroke.

The high temperature has caused a sharp increase in electricity consumption in Bangladesh. In the case of fuel shortages, the country’s electricity supply is seriously insufficient, which not only affects the normal life of residents, but also many factories have to shut down and reduce production. One of its pillar industries, the garment manufacturing industry, suffered huge losses as a result.

In Europe, Spain, known as the “vegetable basket” of Europe, not only experienced abnormally high temperatures, but also experienced the lowest level of precipitation this year, leading to severe droughts in the region. Spanish agricultural products have experienced varying degrees of reduction in production and price increases.

In North America, Mexico has also turned on the grilling mode. According to official data, the high temperature weather this year has caused at least 6 deaths in Mexico. On June 16, the highest temperature in northern Mexico reached 45 degrees Celsius, and the weather forecast said that it would continue for more than ten days.

Recently, wildfires in Canada have been raging and spreading, and thick smoke has drifted to many places in the United States. Experts point out that the culprit is “weather”. Compared with the same period in previous years, the weather in Canada has been particularly warm and dry since the spring of this year. (produced by Zhou Jing)

