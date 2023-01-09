While North America is experiencing a winter storm, Europe across the Atlantic is experiencing an abnormal “heat wave”.The highest temperature at the beginning of the new year in many European countries exceeded 20 degrees CelsiusMany people shouted that it was abnormal, expressing that “it feels like summer”.

In France, the night of December 30-31, 2022 will be the warmest night on record, and the temperature in the southwestern region will be close to 25 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Day.

At the end of the year and the beginning of the year, the temperature in Germany exceeded 20 degrees Celsius. The German Weather Service said that since records began in 1881, Germany had never experienced such a warm New Year’s Eve. “On Christmas Eve, the temperature climbed to 18.9 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Day.

Scottish meteorologist Scott Duncan tweeted: “We have just observed the warmest January day on record in many countries across Europe.”

Unusually warm weather is affecting everything, and one of them is local natural gas prices, according to data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).Natural gas futures in Europe plunge 10.4% to lowest level since February 2022。

Although heavy snow will return to Europe around the 15th of this month, as of now, local natural gas demand is much lower than initially expected, data show that,EU has burned only 17% of its gas reserves since winterthe supply is plentiful.

Due to the warm weather, the local solar and thermal power generation has ushered in a peak, and the installed capacity of countries such as the Netherlands has doubled compared to 2021!

Of course, not all walks of life like warm winters,Abnormal temperatures have made it difficult for many ski resorts in Europe to operate normally due to insufficient snow cover: Bosnia and Herzegovina Jahorina Mountain is full of tourists at this time in previous years, but now it is deserted. The slopes that should be snow-capped are overgrown with wild grass. Many ski resorts in Spain, Austria and other countries have also encountered “snow shortages”. It has been closed since the holidays.