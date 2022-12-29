Listen to the audio version of the article

ExxonMobil is suing the European Union to stop the tax on the extra profits of the oil giants. The US major, writes the Financial Times, states that “the Commission and the European Parliament have gone beyond their legal powers”. This is the most significant response from an oil company against the tax, after the EU decided to hit the extra profits generated by the increase in energy prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The EU is aiming for 25 billion dollars

The EU would like to raise 25 billion dollars, which would serve “to help reduce the cost of energy bills” for consumers. The new tax is scheduled to go into effect on December 31 and would consist of a rate of at least 33% on any taxable profit in 2022-23 that is 20% higher than the average profit between 2018 and 2021. Exxon, one of Europe’s largest oil suppliers, could pay a $2 billion extra profit tax. In the third quarter, the company generated record global profits of nearly $20 billion.