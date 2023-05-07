Eyewitness to the massacre in Texas | Info

An eyewitness to the massacre in Texas described the horror he saw at the scene.

Yesterday, nine people were killed in a shooting at a mall north of Dallas, Texas. In the end, the police also killed the attacker, and the victims were between 5 and 51 years old. A man who witnessed the shooting told CBS News he was one of the first people on the scene and yes it is rushed to rescue his son from the clothing store where the attack began.

One of those killed, said Stephen Spainhauer, was a child, whom he desperately tried to save after rushing to H&M where his son worked. Shortly before that, around 3:30 p.m., Spainhauer received a call from his son and informed him that gunfire had been heard outside the store and that his cousin was still trapped inside.

“I never imagined I’d be in a position to be the first one at a crime scene to take care of people,” he said, recalling how several people around him took pictures of the bodies outside the store. The as-yet-unidentified shooter was killed shortly thereafter by a police officer somewhere in the complex, who was on the scene due to an unrelated call and heard gunshots in front of H&M.

“My mom is hurt”

While this was happening, and before the other officers arrived, Spainhauer, who is trained in first aid, he tried to revive several people hit by gunfire, including three he said were already dead. “The first girl I approached was crouched covering her head in the bushes, so I felt for a pulse, pulled her head aside and saw that she had no face”he said of the first victim he encountered.

Spainhauer recalled that then found another child who survived the explosion by being protected by his mother, who he said was among the eight killed by the attacker. “When I flipped the mother over, the boy came out,” Spainhouer said. “I asked him if he was OK and he said, ‘My mom’s hurt, my mom’s hurt.’

“Instead of traumatizing him even more, I pulled him out around the corner, and he was covered in blood from head to toe,” he added, adding that he then called 911. “No one can see what we saw today without being affected by it,” he said, adding that he will remember these events forever. “It’s not a situation I would wish on anyone, it’s just unimaginable to see the carnage.”

