CCTV news client Following the train derailment accident on February 3 that caused serious environmental pollution, on March 4 local time, another train from the Norfolk Southern Railway Company in the United States derailed in Ohio. Regarding the latest accident, the company said “no hazardous material was released”.

According to a statement issued by the Norfolk Southern Railway Company on the 5th, the train involved in the incident had a total of 212 carriages. About 20 carriages derailed as they passed southbound near Springfield, Clark County, Ohio on the evening of the 4th. The accident “did not involve hazardous materials and no casualties have been reported,” the statement said.

Witnesses said that the debris generated by the derailed car was flying around, and the scene was very chaotic.

Witness Sean: I was on my way to the store and I was sitting in the car playing on my phone when the train passed by, and then I heard a loud bang and when I looked up I saw all kinds of metal shards shooting out from under the train car come out.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred near a local open-air market and there were no passengers on the train. The accident caused the power lines in the nearby area to be destroyed and the power supply was temporarily interrupted. The Clark County government later posted on social media that it had asked residents within about 300 meters of the train derailment site to take refuge on the spot and asked residents to avoid the relevant areas.

It was the second derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in Ohio and the third nationwide in nearly a month.

On the 3rd of last month, a freight train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, and 50 carriages were derailed or damaged, including 11 carriages carrying harmful gases such as vinyl chloride. Health hazard.

At present, the aftermath clean-up and responsibility investigation are still in progress.