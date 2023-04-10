Ezio Greggio launches an appeal to the mother of Aeneas, the little one left on Easter day in the “Cradle for life” of the Mangiagalli Clinic in Milan. “Please come back. We will give you a hand,” says the TV host in a video message posted on social media.

The appeal – “I am addressing the mother of Enea, a child who weighs 2 kilos and 600 grams and who was abandoned at Mangiagalli. Prof.

fabio fly (director of Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care at the Milan Polyclinic,

ndr) has already launched an appeal, I want to share it too and tell mom to go back, to go back to the Mangiagalli hospital where the whole ward is waiting for her in anonymity, no one will say anything (names, surnames). Come back, please. This baby is amazing,” Greggio explains in the video.

“I have an association that helps premature babies, but we will help Enea who is not premature. It’s not fair that he is abandoned. I’m here, there are other friends, we’ll give you a hand. But come back, why have a baby it is a great fortune. I understand that having financial difficulties can create problems and upheaval for you, but many of us will help you. First of all Prof. Fabio Mosca, then me and many other friends who we are gathering to help you ” adds the conductor.

“So, Enea’s mother, retrace your steps; tomorrow, tonight, tonight, go back to the Mangiagalli hospital, take your child who is beautiful and deserves to have a real mother, not a mother who will then have to take care of her but isn’t the real mother. We count on it, I count on it a lot”, concludes Greggio, who writes in the caption accompanying the video: “Appeal to find and convince the mother of Enea, an abandoned child on Sunday at 11:30 at the Mangiagalli in Milan, now followed by the Prof. Fabio Mosca. The baby is fine, with other friends we are ready to help the mother: go back to Mangiagalli, I promise you that you won’t be alone. Uncle Ezio”. See also Belarus, the opponent Protasevich and his girlfriend Sapega moved to house arrest

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

