F-16 fighter jets heading for Ukraine with difficulty_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal

F-16 fighter jets bound for Ukraine

China News Weekly reporter/Cao Ran

Published in the 1093rd issue of “China News Weekly” magazine on May 29, 2023

On May 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared at the Hiroshima summit of the Group of Seven (G7). The Ukrainian side did not disclose his specific itinerary, but it is estimated that the flight from Europe took more than 10 hours to arrive in Japan. Agence France-Presse said that this is Zelensky’s most distant visit since February 2022.

From Ukraine’s point of view, this was a successful venture: Zelensky’s presence rather than video participation made the Ukrainian issue the real key issue of the summit. In the face-to-face communication, he also won the support of the “neutral” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time, at least allowing Modi to “understand the pain of the Ukrainian people.” However, the most important thing is that Zelensky got the weapon that Ukraine has been asking for in the past six months: the US-made F-16 fighter jet. The US media pointed out that this will be “the most advanced military material that the West has provided to Ukraine so far.”

At the beginning of May, the White House of the United States, which still vowed that “it will not provide F-16”, announced on the 20th that it would open a license for Ukraine to obtain F-16 fighter jets. CNN quoted government sources as saying that the Biden administration’s decision to “face” itself was due to “increasing pressure” from Congress and European allies.

The Battle of Bakhmut, which was regarded by the outside world as Ukraine’s “losing game” three months ago, has now been dragged into a tug-of-war and a war of attrition by the Ukrainian army. Regardless of the merits of the dispute between Russia and Ukraine that the Russian army has fully occupied Bakhmut, Prigozin, the leader of Wagner’s mercenary army, has repeatedly slipped his words and shirked responsibility, which has shown that the war situation is not as smooth as Russia expected. From the perspective of the West, this means that the “big counterattack” that the Ukrainian army has repeatedly announced is really possible. In this context, in addition to British Prime Minister Sunak’s public announcement that he will train Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots and promote F-16 aid to Ukraine, the Netherlands, which is equipped with this type of fighter jet, also expressed to the United States that it is willing to assist Ukraine once the White House lifts export restrictions warplane. Judging from the first reaction after the White House’s public decision, Denmark and Belgium may have also joined the “pressurers” alliance.

To make matters worse, Biden also received a letter jointly submitted by some bipartisan lawmakers on May 17, emphasizing that “it is very important to launch F-16 fighter jets into Ukraine.” This cross-party group chose the best time: Biden is struggling to coordinate the debt ceiling issue with Congress, and it was once reported that he might miss the G7 summit. Obviously, he chose to cooperate with the MPs on these “no need to quarrel” matters.

Considering that the main force equipped by the Danish, Belgian, and Dutch air forces is the F-16A/B fighter jets, the Ukrainian Air Force will probably be able to obtain such early models in the future, and its combat performance is not better than the fourth-generation fighters equipped by the Russian Air Force. The two sides have never fought a lot in actual combat. In addition, the number and timing of the aid of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine are still unclear, and it is difficult to judge the extent of the aid’s impact on the war situation. Zelensky also admitted that “these jets are not going to help us win right away.”

But the key significance of this matter is that the US government broke the “red line” again on the issue of aid to Ukraine. Although White House Presidential National Security Affairs Assistant Sullivan emphasized on May 20 that Ukraine has promised not to use F-16 to strike targets in Russia, once the Ukrainian army obtains multi-purpose jet fighters with a combat radius of thousands of kilometers, Russia’s inland cities and It’s not just drones and infiltration teams that threaten military targets.

In addition, the United Kingdom has agreed to assist Ukraine with long-range drones, and the United States is likely to lift the ban on drone assistance simultaneously after lifting the ban on the F-16. The flying height, speed, maneuverability and striking accuracy of Western military long-distance drones are incomparable to the modified commercial drones and Soviet-made drones currently used by the Ukrainian army. Compared with the US-made tanks and fighters that will be in place in a few months, the US-made drones may be the battlefield “helpers” that the Ukrainian army needs more.

Regarding another breakthrough by the West in establishing its own “red line”, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov said on May 22, “Obviously, all weapons and equipment in the so-called ‘discussion stage’ will eventually enter Ukraine in some way.” Faced with the reality that “there is no longer a red line”, the Russian side believes that “this will not affect the implementation of ‘special military operations'”. On the same day, the Russian army announced that it had targeted the Ukrainian air force base in Dnipro with precision-guided weapons, which was seen as a response to the upcoming arrival of the F-16.

On May 22, the Russian army said it had cracked three Ukrainian reconnaissance and infiltration teams on the border between Luhansk and Kharkov. This is the front where the analysis believes that the Ukrainian army is most likely to launch a “big counter-offensive” in spring and summer. A vicious battle seems inevitable. However, Sullivan still declared that the United States “will do its best to support Ukraine in defending its sovereign and territorial integrity, and will also avoid World War III.”

